Anambra 2021: Lecturers unveil plans to participate in electoral process

A

non-partisan group on the aegis of Academic Frontiers Initiative (AFI) has declared readiness to fully participate in the electoral process of choosing the best candidate for Anambra governorship position come 2021.

The group which was inaugurated in 2018 is an umbrella body covering all lecturers in tertiary institutions–Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education lamented the ‘distasteful state of governance currently being delivered in the state.”

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr. Chinedu Onyeizugbe, National Secretary, Dr. Tochukwu Oguegbe and the Anambra State Coordinator, Dr. Uche Ngenegbo, the Academic Frontiers Initiative expressed its full commitment and involvement in the electoral process of Anambra State 2021 gubernatorial elections with a view to ensuring that the best candidate for the position was elected.

It maintained that the level of decadence, bigotry, lopsided appointments, economic decay, nepotism and lack of basic infrastructural development in the state had awoken the consciousness of both the living and the dead.

The statement reads: “It would be recalled that Anambra State had, in the past, been scorned by rascality in governance, economic instability, educational backwardness and infrastructural decay. Anambra was virtually at the nadir of her progress and development before Dr. Chris Ngige took over as the governor of Anambra State.

“Under the administration of Dr. Chris Ngige, Anambra witnessed revival in road construction.

“Between 2006 and 2014, however, Anambra State experienced unprecedented growth and integral development in all sectors of the economy which saw to infrastructural development, revamping of the health sector, remodelling and fixing up of the educational sector, construction and development of a greater road network and inflow of foreign and local investments.

“During the said period, Anambra State had the best road networks in the country. The Federal Ministry of Finance lauded Anambra for being the best in the management of resources.

Anambra’s debt profile was crashed which watered the ground for the smooth transmission of power and enablers of governance to the present administration.

“Regrettably, Anambra has gradually been on a backward movement to Egypt. The factors that set her on the path of development have suddenly disappeared and the surplus savings have been turned to surplus debts in excess of hundreds of billions.”

Like this: Like Loading...