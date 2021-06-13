Politics

Anambra 2021: LP picks Agbasimelo as guber candidate

The Labour Party (LP) has elected a very young banker, Mr. Obiora Agbasimelo, as its flag bearer in the forthcoming November 6,2021Anambra State governorship election. The party delegates from the 21 Council of the state who converged at Convaj Events Centre, Nnewi gave him an overwhelming voice vote support that saw him emerge victorious.

 

A visibly elated and excited Agbasimelo, who is the benefactor of the popular ‘Oga-Ndi-Oga’ Solidarity Movement, a crowd pulling grassroots socio-cultural movement in Anambra State in his acceptance speech thanked God for the massive support from the delegates.

 

He said: “I am so humbled and overwhelmed by your massive support, and I sincerely express my heartfelt gratitude to all the delegates for your confidence in me. You have spoken loudly and eloquently with your votes.

 

“I thank all the wards, local government, state and national officers and members who worked tirelessly to see that things went smoothly. I also thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials who sat quietly all through the proceedings, from the arrival of delegates, accreditation, and the rest activities and the journalists who covered the event. I commend you all.

 

I also thank my powerful Oga Ndi Oga Solidarity Movement and Campaigner team for believing in me. “I want to assure you that I am well prepared to run the election and win. Be assured that today’s event was not an accident but as a result of an articulate vision, planning and dedication towards strengthening our state and lifting our people from poverty.

 

“We shall be committed to the vision of our founding fathers in building more infrastructure, creating more wealth and an egalitarian society for all our people.

 

“I have a blueprint and roadmap for the development of Anambra State that cuts across education, healthcare, security of lives/property, provision of quality, affordable and constant power supply, new road networks/ maintenance of existing ones, improvement of the transport system and agriculture revolution amongst others,” he stated.

 

The National Chairman of the LP, Barrister Julius Abure said the party became the first to organise her primary election because they are confident to show others how to organize a peaceful process.

