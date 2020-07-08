News

Anambra 2021: Monarchs back South to produce next governor

As political parties prepare for the governorship elections in Anambra State in 2021 the Council of Anambra North Council of Traditional Rulers has declared support for Anambra South Senatorial Zone to produce the next governor of the state.

In a communiqué released after their meeting in Nteje at the weekend and signed by the Chairman of the Anambra North Chapter of the Anambra State Forum of Traditional Rulers Council [ASTRC], Igwe Victor Awogu and the Secretary, Igwe Simeom Chidubem the forum disassociated itself completely from a newspaper publication of 22nd March, 2020 wherein some traditional rulers purporting to be speaking for the zone opposed the rotation/zoning of the office of the Governor of Anambra State.

The communiqué reads: “We wish to disassociate members of the Anambra North Chapter of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council from the newspapers publication wherein some traditional rulers purporting to be speaking for Ndi Igwe Anambra North opposed the rotation/zoning of the office of the Governor of Anambra State. “At no time other than June 6, 2020 did Ndi Igwe Anambra North discuss and take a position on the rotation/zoning of the office of the Governor of Anambra State.

“We affirm that it is the turn of Anambra South Senatorial Zone to produce the next Governor of Anambra, for two terms of eight years starting from March 16th, 2022 in keeping with the position already taken in 2007 by Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council [ASTRC] and re-echoed on March 5th, 2020 by Anambra State Elders Forum. “We commend the state government under the indefatigable leadership of His Excellency, Governor Willy. M. Obiano, for his effective management of the affairs of Anambra State since 2013, but laid particular emphasis on the spectacular capacity so far demonstrated in the containment of COVID-19 pandemic.

The royal fathers also condemned in strong terms the hostilities recently witnessed in a number of communities in Anambra North Senatorial Zone as such shameful acts portrayed the zone in bad light and caused our illustrious son, His Excellency Governor Willie Obiano very anxious moments. “We also resolved to use time tested traditional method of Igbandu/Iko mme to enthrone lasting peace in the affected Anambra North Communities while thanking the state government for setting up peace building committees.”

