Anambra 2021: Monarchs, churches divided over candidates

There is growing tension in Anambra State within the Traditional Rulers and Church leaders over which of the five frontline gubernatorial aspirants that would get their endorsements

. Confirming this development is the recent distribution of SUV vehicles to the Traditional Rulers of Aguata, Orumba North and South Local Government Areas by the candidate of the Young Progressives Party, (YPP) and senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah, who is from Nnewi North Local Government Area, had shared the vehicles during his 50th year birthday celebration to apparently gain their endorsements ahead of the election but this development did not go down well with traditional rulers of Anambra North and South Senatorial Districts, who also have their interest in four other candidates.

According to Senator Ifeanyi Ubah at the occasion, the traditional rulers are members of his senatoral District and the car gifts were in appreciation of their support and prayers during the last general election and since he was inaugurated as a senator.

One of the Monarchs, who spoke but pleaded that his name should not be on print, told this reporter that traditional rulers are expected to be neutral, adding that such gifts may create strong divide within the ranks of the Anambra Traditional Rulers Council.

But the chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council and the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, had earlier before the primary elections of the political parties, advised that his colleagues should see every aspirant as their subjects and proffer fatherly advice to all.

But the recent development has set the traditional rulers of the Old Aguata Union made up of Aguata, Orumba North and SouthLocal Government Areas on fresh cri- sis as the three out of the five frontline aspirants are from the area.

Valentine Ozigbo of the PDP is from Amaesi; Senator Andy Uba of the APC is from Uga while Prof Charles Soludo of APGA is from Isofia, all in Aguata Local Government Area.

Although, the Traditional Rulers are yet to decide which of the aspirants to endorse, it is being feared that some of the members would object to any plans to impose a candidate that is not of their choice on the body, which the leadership had warned against.

While the Monarchs grapple with the looming crisis, the leadership of both the Roman Catholic Church and the Anglican Church are already faced with similarly challenges. Soludo of APGA is of the Roman Catholic Church along with Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the PDP and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the YPP while Senator Andy Uba of APC and Chief Obiora Okonkwo of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) are of the Anglican Church.

When contacted, the Archbishop of Onitsha Catholic Diocese, Rt Rev Valerian Okeke, refused to comment, adding that the clerics should not be involved in politics and efforts to get those of the Anglican Church also proved abortive.

However top leadership of the two churches are said to be brainstorming over which of the candidates of their own denomination would get their endorsements and Knights of the respective churches are alleged to have gone into intense lobbying for their preferred candidates.

