Anambra 2021: Obaseki, Makinde Ikpeazu storm Awka for Ozigbo

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP yesterday flagged off its electronic registration of members in Anambra State with a target it 32,600 members. A breakdown of the figure indicated that the party would register at least 100 members in each of the 326 electoral wards in the state. According to a former vice-presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi, an award had been instituted for any electoral ward that registered more than one hundred members per ward.

Edo State Governor and Chairman, E-Registration, Mr Godwin Obaseki, who flagged off the event in Awka with other leaders of the party in southern part of the country, said the party chose Anambra State as the first state to launch the exercise due to the November 6 gubernatorial election. Obaseki, while maintaining that the leadership of the party across the 326 electoral wards would drive the registration among the populace, said with the electronic registration, it would be easier for them to identify their members, and made it very difficult for anyone to rig the election. On his part, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, while recalling how PDP broke the jinx in his state and the South West, urged party faithful not to be afraid as PDP stalwarts across the country were with them and would work with them for success of Ozigbo.

