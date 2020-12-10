Anambra 2021: Okwuosa and the battle for APC ticket

OKEY MADUFORO reports on the clamour by some members of the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a unifying figure to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming governorship election in the state

The All Progressives Congress APC (APC) is currently gearing up for the race to the Anambra State government house as the clock ticks to the 2021 gubernatorial election in the state. The party is one that has had a litany of image problems occasioned by the impression the Anambra electorate have of it since its inception.

APC made its first debut in the political landscape of the state with the formation of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) shortly after the then governor of the state, Chris Ngige and his own faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were deregistered during the validation of the party’s membership.

This was as a result of the face-off between Ngige and his then political godfather, Chief Chris Uba, which led to the latter reduced to the status of a low ranger alongside his supporters.

The SDF later metamorphosed to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which was as a result of the marriage of convenience between the leftover of Ngige’s PDP and the Alliance for Democracy (AD) led by the then governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Ahead of the 2007 general election, Tinubu’s faction of the AD was registered as Action Congress (AC) and Ngige became its arrowhead in Anambra State and the South-East geopolitical zone.

As at then the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had started gaining ground as an Igbo political platform and both the PDP and AC were seen as anti-Igbo hence deepening their woes. But in 2011, Ngige contested for Anambra South senatorial seat on the platform Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), which AC transformed to.

He did not only winthe election but helped the party to produce four members of the state House of Assembly. Ahead of the 2015 elections, the ACN merged with then main opposition parties – Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPPP) and a faction of APGA – to form the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, it failed to reenact the 2015 feat in Anambra State no thanks to the campaign of calumny against it in the entire South-East. As a result, it lost its senatorial seat and the four seats in the Anambra State House of Assembly. The 2017 gubernatorial elec-tion in the state was also a poor outing for the party as its candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye, lost to his APGA counterpart, Governor Willie Obiano despite the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state few weeks to the poll to canvas for votes for his party.

But shortly after the last gubernatorial election, the party set up a fact finding committee headed by Chief Azuka Okwuosa to investigate its failure at the polls. In the course of the committee’s job, it was found out that most party members worked against its interest, which informed APGA’s victory. The committee also found out that the anti-party posture of most of its members in the state was informed by the conspiracy of some aspirants who lost to Nwoye in the primary election. The committee further discovered that resources meant for the prosecution of the election went into wrong hands.

These revelations, notwithstanding, the Okwuosa committee embarked on a reconciliation exercise, which to a large extent tried to cement the broken relationship among party members and stakeholders. The reconciliation effort got to a climax, when Vice President Yemi Osibanjo visited the state and a town hall meeting was held.

As expected, the meeting brought to the fore, the anger of party members, who alleged that whatever dividends due to the party were hijacked by few members and leaders, while APC national programmes for Anambra State were given to the ruling APGA government to handle.

The APC members, who decried this development, said the programmes are being used by the state government to feather its own political nest. Okwuosa, who on his instance, the town hall meeting was organised, presented a resolution to the delight of factions in the party and most members who had before now been sitting on the fence returned to the fold with the hope that it is better days ahead for Anambra APC, The success story of the Okwuosa committee may have given rise to the number of gubernatorial aspirants presently jostling for the gubernatorial ticket of the APC for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

At the last count, eight persons have indicated their interest for the party’s ticket, while more are being expected. However, there is pressure from some members of the party for Okwuosa to be given the ticket of the party in view of his achievements in mending a fallen political fence.

A member of the fact-finding committee and leader of the party in Anambra North Senatorial District, Chief Ike Ekwensi, who described Okwuosa as a unifying figure, added that his candidature will unify all tendencies in the party.

His words: “We are talking about a lamb without blemish, a man who has no axe to grind with anybody in the party both the high, mighty and low class. All the while I worked with him; he displayed transparency and good brotherhood which is commendable.” Another stakeholder, Dr. Chibuzor Obiakor, a one-time Federal House of Representatives candidate of the party, told this reporter that Okwuosa is a bridge builder.

“There is no politician in Anambra State, who doesn’t know Okwuosa; he has a structure in APGA, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and here in APC and there is nobody in our party, who can say that he has issues or problem with him. “Interestingly, Okwuosa is from Anambra South Senatorial District, which is expected to produce Obiano’s successor and he has capacity both in the state and at the national leadership of the party,” he said. Former lawmakers, Emeka Chukwuemeka and Ebele Obi, on their part, contended that the trouble with Anambra APC is the imposition of strange elements on the party at every general election.

They said: “People will come into the party from the beginning and build the party, set up structures, open wards and local government offices, embark on membership drive and give the party a standard but when it is time for election, strangers will become candidates and the founding members of the party are left to leak their wounds. “This is not how to run a political party and this is one of our problems in Anambra APC.

We have loyal party members, who have all it takes to win the governorship election in the state and one of them is Azuka Okwuosa. We have been searching for a credible and popular candidate for the party and the best so far is Okwuosa and we are not saying that other aspirants are not good but he is the best among them.”

The state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, also could not hide his anger over what he called the tragic flaws of imposition. His words: “Somebody walks into the party with his own political structure and when he or she gets our ticket, he abandons the party to its fate and during election, he runs a different agenda from that of the party and at the end, both the candidate and the party are all losers. “The era of Johny just come is gone.

What we need now is a real grassroots party man, who knows most party men and women on first name basis. Azuka Okwuosa is a party man and he has been with us ever since and his role in putting the party together is what we are enjoying now.” While all seems to be going for Okwuosa as regards the APC governorship ticket for the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State for now, it is left to be seen if he will eventually make it as politics remains a game that is never over until it is over.

