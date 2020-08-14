Anambra 2021: PDP abolishes zoning of guber ticket

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will not zone its governorship ticket to any part of the state in the 2021 Anambra State governorship election.

The party also said it will enforce discipline in the state chapter of the party.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a joint press conference with the National Vice Chairman (South East), Austin Umahi, said the National Working Committee (NWC) uphold the decision of the South East Zonal Working Committee of July 3, which recognised Sir Ndubisi Nwobu as the duly elected Anambra State Working Committee.

He described the party office opened by Mr. Chukwudi Umeaba as illegal and ordered that it be immediately closed as it contravenes section 58 of the party’s constitution.

Ologbondiyan ordered the PDP South East zonal office “to use all legal and official means to disband all parallel executive body, as such is illegal, null and void.

“NWC resolution directed to recognise and enter into official party business with the Anambra State chapter through the State Working Committee.”

The South East zone, in its resolution after the meeting gave plaintiffs in all pending court cases on leadership tussle of the party in Anambra State August 7, 2020 to withdraw them, and warned that failure to do that would attract sanction.

The resolution, which was signed by Umahi and zonal secretary, Casmir Ugwu, noted that the PDP secretariat “at No 1 Dr. Ezidiegwu Road, Udoka Housing Estate is the only secretariat known to the party as well as zonal working committee, which remains open to all party faithful.

“That we seize this opportunity to call on all fifth columnists within the party to toe the part of honour and join their paymasters in other parties, as we shall be prepared to enforce all disciplinary processes to smoke them out.

“The days of merchandising with Anambra PDP are over and done with because we are determined to take the party to winning side.

“In that wise, we affirm the expulsion of three officers of the party in Anambra State, as all constitutional processes were followed and presented to zonal working committee in her meeting with Anambra PDP exco in our zonal office.”

