Anambra 2021: PDP, APGA, APC members defect to Labour Party

As momentum gathers towards Anambra State governorship election billed for 2021, the political scene is witnessing realignment of sort with over 300 members from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) party, the two major opposition parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) shifting base to the Labour Party (LP) The defectors were received to the Labour Party, which recently underwent repackaging at the consultative meeting held yesterday, which was jointly hosted by the LP’s Deputy Chairman in the state, Chief Itego Modozie and Awka South council’s Ward Eight of the party led by the Women Leader, Mrs. Margaret Okorare, and other key members and party faithful. Modozie formally welcomed the new members to their fold and presented to them membership cards, flags and other paraphernalia of the party while the defectors publicly tore the membership cards of their former parties, saying them were glad to join LP to wrest the governorship from the ruling party.
We never arrested Magu – DSS
Department of State Services (DSS) has said it never arrested the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Reports making rounds on Monday indicated that Magu was arrested by the Service earlier in the day. But the DSS in a statement said there was no such arrest. In a statement […]
Unions oppose concession of airports, seek 55% equity to public, 45% to govt.
Unions in the aviation industry said they would resist attempt by the Federal Government to concession four of the aerodromes in Nigeria, describing the procedure for concession as not transparent. Rather than concession, the unions recommended green field concession which empowers new investors to deal on fresh ventures which includes construction of new runways, terminal […]
Military: Boko Haram moving sophisticated weapons to N’West
…says 104 suspected bandits killed in one week The military has noted the possible movement of suspected terrorist elements from the North East theatre of operation, to the North West, with sophisticated weapons. The weapons, it noted, were being used by suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements, to terrorise residents of the area. Coordinator, […]
