Anambra 2021: PDP, APGA, APC members defect to Labour Party

As momentum gathers towards Anambra State governorship election billed for 2021, the political scene is witnessing realignment of sort with over 300 members from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) party, the two major opposition parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) shifting base to the Labour Party (LP) The defectors were received to the Labour Party, which recently underwent repackaging at the consultative meeting held yesterday, which was jointly hosted by the LP’s Deputy Chairman in the state, Chief Itego Modozie and Awka South council’s Ward Eight of the party led by the Women Leader, Mrs. Margaret Okorare, and other key members and party faithful. Modozie formally welcomed the new members to their fold and presented to them membership cards, flags and other paraphernalia of the party while the defectors publicly tore the membership cards of their former parties, saying them were glad to join LP to wrest the governorship from the ruling party.

