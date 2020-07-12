Anambra 2021: PDP, APGA, APC members defect to LP

T

he newly rejuvenated Labour Party (LP) in Anambra State has continued its stride in routing the other key political parties in the state, including the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA), the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the All Progressives Congress(APC) ahead the fast approaching 2021 Anambra governorship election.

At a consultative gathering jointly hosted by the LP’s deputy Chairman in the state, Chief Itego Modozie and Awka South Council’s Ward 8 of the party led by the Woman Leader, Mrs. Margaret Okorare, key state, council and ward leadership of the APGA, PDP and APC in Anambra publicly denounced their membership of their former parties.

The significantly colourful event, which was at the instance of the chapter, saw Chief Modozie and other leaders of the party warmly receive the defectors to the LP and instantly gave them the party’s membership cards and other paraphernalia that accord them full rights and membership of LP.

Modozie also used the opportunity to unveil the identity of the party’s proposed governorship candidate in the 2021 election, Grp Capt Nnamdi Benson Nnoruka (rtd)from Anambra South senatorial zone. He told them that he personally shifted his political support from APGA to LP because key campaign promises made to the state and his Awka South Council area in particular had been jettisoned. These, he listed to include roads, erosion control, employment, youth/women empowerment, industrialization, urban renewal/development, community/industrial peace among others.

He admitted that Governor Wille Obiano is a good man with a heart to uplift Anambra state but was unfortunately surrounded by seeming conscienceless self-serving money mongers who are currently raping the finances of the state.

“I have benefited from his administration, but I want more citizens to benefit too, to be carried along. After all they are the ones who toiled to install the government, before all these strange faces came from nowhere to high jack the appointments, projects and contracts.

“Many citizens are complaining but the aides are blocking the governor from seeing, hearing or listening to the concerns and challenges being faced by the people. More so, some communities has no single appointee while some have more than fifty. Most key innovative programs have been left in ruins and abandoned to become eyesore.

“That is why Nnoruka, a distinguished career Airforce officer and administrator, a lawyer of repute and a man deep rooted in fairness has stepped forward to bring the necessary changes and transformation in the state.

“We can see how his presence in the party has continued to attract high caliber politicians, top retired military officers who had previously watched with baited breath the shoddy situation go on. We have resolved to work tirelessly daily to collapse the entire structures of APGA, PDP, APC and YPP into the LP to enable us achieve the task ahead,” he added.

Looking literally forlorn and distraught, the incoming members most of who took turns to address the gathering described Nnoruka as gentlemen that had through the instrumentality of the defunct Anambra Peoples Forum (APF) and in concert with other concerned statesmen/women fought to save and salvage the state from an army of buccaneers during the era of Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju as governor.

While publicly disposing and tearing their membership of their former parties vowed to stand firm with Nnoruka, Chief Modozie and others to restore the state to the part of moral financial rectitude, fair/balanced spread of appointments and general development.

