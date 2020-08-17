News

Anambra 2021: PDP overrules S’East zoning of candidate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has overruled its South East zone on zoning of next year’s governorship ticket in Anambra State.

 

The zone had, after its meeting on July 3, said the party’s ticket had been thrown open to all three senatorial zones of the state.

 

“While reiterating that the PDP is not zoning the governorship, we wish to commend all the gubernatorial aspirants of our party in Anambra State, for their matured politicking, we bring them the assurances of our National Chairman of a level playing field and the conduct of a most transparent primaries,” the zonal chapter said in a statement by the National Vice Chairman, Austin Umahi and Secretary, Casmir Ugwu.

 

But at a press conference by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan PDP said any decision on “zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the state chapter as such falls under its regulatory purview and administrative prerogative as prescribed by the constitution of the PDP.

 

“The NWC notes that section 24(2) of the PDP constitution is clear on the functions of the state chapters in party administration including identifying and resolving political, social and economic issues of concern in states.

 

“Our party also holds that it recognises the current chairman of the Anambra State chapter as well as the structure of the party in the state.”

 

The party had on Friday, adopted the resolution of the South East zone, recognising Ndubuisi Nwobu as Anambra State chairman of PDP, and ordered the withdrawal of all cases in court. The zoning of in next year’s governorship has dominated discussions in Anambra State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NBS: Nigeria populated by young people

Posted on Author Abdulwhab Isa

Lagos, Jigawa have highest, least English literacy Nigeria is populated by large base of young population of more than 54 per cent of all males and more than 51 per cent of all females (are all younger than 20 years of age). That is according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday in latest […]
News

Firm loses bid to halt FG’s handover of National Theatre

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A firm, Topwideapceas Nigeria Limited, has lost out in its bid to halt the takeover of the National Theatre by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers Committee. This was sequel to a ruling by Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos which dismissed the firm’s application challenging the Federal […]
News

US coronavirus fraud losses near $100m as COVID scams double

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. losses from coronavirus-related fraud and identity theft have reached nearly $100 million since the pandemic emerged in March, while complaints of COVID-19 scams have at least doubled in most states, a consumer protection group said on Tuesday. A report from the group, based on government data, highlighted the vast scope of a fast-growing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: