Anambra 2021: PDP overrules S’East zoning of candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has overruled its South East zone on zoning of next year’s governorship ticket in Anambra State.

The zone had, after its meeting on July 3, said the party’s ticket had been thrown open to all three senatorial zones of the state.

“While reiterating that the PDP is not zoning the governorship, we wish to commend all the gubernatorial aspirants of our party in Anambra State, for their matured politicking, we bring them the assurances of our National Chairman of a level playing field and the conduct of a most transparent primaries,” the zonal chapter said in a statement by the National Vice Chairman, Austin Umahi and Secretary, Casmir Ugwu.

But at a press conference by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan PDP said any decision on “zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the state chapter as such falls under its regulatory purview and administrative prerogative as prescribed by the constitution of the PDP.

“The NWC notes that section 24(2) of the PDP constitution is clear on the functions of the state chapters in party administration including identifying and resolving political, social and economic issues of concern in states.

“Our party also holds that it recognises the current chairman of the Anambra State chapter as well as the structure of the party in the state.”

The party had on Friday, adopted the resolution of the South East zone, recognising Ndubuisi Nwobu as Anambra State chairman of PDP, and ordered the withdrawal of all cases in court. The zoning of in next year’s governorship has dominated discussions in Anambra State.

