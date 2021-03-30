Anambra 2021: PDP pledges transparent primaries

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pledged to conduct credible and transparent primaries to choose a candidate for the Anambra State governorship election billed for November 6.

The National Vice Chairman (South East) for the party, Ali Odefa declared this on Monday in Abakaliki during the party’s stakeholders’ meeting in the state.

Odefa, however, recalled that he recently addressed the governorship aspirants and admonished them on the need to approach the grassroots for support, saying: “I told them that they are rich and are all billionaires, but money is not the issue presently. I also told them to put money aside as the party is more interested in reclaiming power in the state.”

He said that the same measure would be applied for aspirants for elective positions in Ebonyi and other states in the zone. “We would offer a level a playing ground to all contestants as there would no form of favoritism.

The people would choose their candidates and the aspi should jettison the idea of meeting party leaders for favour,” he said.

Odefa, who pointed out that the party was not in dispute with any party in Ebonyi State, but was re-strategising to reclaim power in the state, added: “I urged members to be focused and courageous as they would not be intimidated by security agencies or other categories of persons.”

The party’s Caretaker Chairman in Ebonyi, Fred Udogu, however, commended the party faithful for their steadfastness, assuring that it was time to reap the dividends of their labour.

