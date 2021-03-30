News

Anambra 2021: PDP pledges transparent primaries

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pledged to conduct credible and transparent primaries to choose a candidate for the Anambra State governorship election billed for November 6.

 

The National Vice Chairman (South East) for the party, Ali Odefa declared this on Monday in Abakaliki during the party’s stakeholders’ meeting in the state.

 

Odefa, however, recalled that he recently addressed the governorship aspirants and admonished them on the need to approach the grassroots for support, saying: “I told them that they are rich and are all billionaires, but money is not the issue presently. I also told them to put money aside as the party is more interested in reclaiming power in the state.”

 

He said that the same measure would be applied for aspirants for elective positions in Ebonyi and other states in the zone. “We would offer a level a playing ground to all contestants as there would no form of favoritism.

 

The people would choose their candidates and the aspi  should jettison the idea of meeting party leaders for favour,” he said.

 

Odefa, who pointed out that the party was not in dispute with any party in Ebonyi State, but was re-strategising to reclaim power in the state, added: “I urged members to be focused and courageous as they would not be intimidated by security agencies or other categories of persons.”

 

The party’s Caretaker Chairman in Ebonyi, Fred Udogu, however, commended the party faithful for their steadfastness, assuring that it was time to reap the dividends of their labour.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fire outbreak at immigration headquarters

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…offices razed, vital documents destroyed   There was panic yesterday at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) headquarters in Abuja as fire razed many offices believed to have housed vital documents and records.   The cause of the inferno was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report, but New Telegraph gathered that […]
News

Northern elders: Sponsors of insecurity responsible for peace summit’s disruption

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter Statesmen under the auspices of the Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, have described as reprehensible the attack on participants attending a security summit at Arewa House in Kaduna State by suspected hoodlums. The elders, while wondering how any sane human being could contemplate an attack on participants gathered to […]
News

MOUAU gets new VC

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Professor Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe has emerged as the new vice chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU) Abia State. Professor Iwe who hails from Abia State was unveilled during the week as the 6th VC of the university after a tense selection process. Iwe is a Professor at the university’s Department of Food […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica