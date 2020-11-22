Anambra 2021: PDP will exceed development expectations if elected –Azubogu

Member of the Federal House of Representatives for Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Engr Chris Emeka Azubogu, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), is positioned to advance Anambra State development, if elected into power in 2021.

The federal lawmaker stated this in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, recently, during the official reception of the state chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, by the PDP in Anambra Central Senatorial Zone. Azubogu said the party was not just thinking about winning 2021 election, but was also focusing on how to advance the state development for the benefit of the citizens.

“Here, we are not just thinking about election, rather, we are deeply focused on how to use the instrumentalities of the state government, collaborating with other institutions, to advance Anambra State development when elected into power. I, therefore, use this opportunity to invite Anambra electorate to lead the journey towards electing PDP in the 2021 election.

“I invite Anambra citizens, irrespective of party affiliation, to lead this journey to advance the state growth and development for the benefit of everyone. It is not just about PDP, but about the entire state, and I make bold to say that this platform will not disappoint our state going forward,” he maintained.

Azubogu, who also spoke on behalf of the Anambra PDP caucus at the national assembly, went further to salute PDP members in the state led by Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, as they strive to strengthen the party.

“Today, PDP has been positioned as a positive platform for Anambra citizens towards election next year, and I must appreciate the effort of Chief Ndubisi Nwobu led state executive and all the leaders of the party across board in this regard,” the lawmaker said.

