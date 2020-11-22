Politics

Anambra 2021: PDP will exceed development expectations if elected –Azubogu

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi Comment(0)

Member of the Federal House of Representatives for Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Engr Chris Emeka Azubogu, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), is positioned to advance Anambra State development, if elected into power in 2021.

 

The federal lawmaker stated this in an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, recently, during the official reception of the state chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, by the PDP in Anambra Central Senatorial Zone. Azubogu said the party was not just thinking about winning 2021 election, but was also focusing on how to advance the state development for the benefit of the citizens.

 

“Here, we are not just thinking about election, rather, we are deeply focused on how to use the instrumentalities of the state government, collaborating with other institutions, to advance Anambra State development when elected into power. I, therefore, use this opportunity to invite Anambra electorate to lead the journey towards electing PDP in the 2021 election.

 

“I invite Anambra citizens, irrespective of party affiliation, to lead this journey to advance the state growth and development for the benefit of everyone. It is not just about PDP, but about the entire state, and I make bold to say that this platform will not disappoint our state going forward,” he maintained.

 

Azubogu, who also spoke on behalf of the Anambra PDP caucus at the national assembly, went further to salute PDP members in the state led by Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, as they strive to strengthen the party.

 

“Today, PDP has been positioned as a positive platform for Anambra citizens towards election next year, and I must appreciate the effort of Chief Ndubisi Nwobu led state executive and all the leaders of the party across board in this regard,” the lawmaker said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Party waivers breed bad blood among aspirants

Posted on Author writes ONYEKACHI EZE

The waiver granted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to its new members to enable them contest elections on the platform of the party is creating bad blood among its members, though the party says loyalty pays, writes ONYEKACHI EZE     E do State Governor, Godwin Obaseki who joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) […]
Politics

Olorunrinu: Politics should be about service

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu represented Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1 in the Lagos State Assembly between 2015 and 2019. In this interview, he speaks on the need for inclusiveness and deepening of the nation’s democratic system. WALE ELEGBEDE reports   What was the experience like as a lawmaker who served in the Lagos State House of Assembly […]
Politics

Constitution amendment: Mixed reactions trail Northern Elders’ position

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Wale Elegbede, Chukwu David, Onyekachi Eze, Johnchuks Onuanyim and Kenneth Ofoma

The move by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) to compel the National Assembly to halt further amendments to the 1999 Constitution has triggered mixed reactions from prominent Nigerians and groups across the different geo-political zones of the country. The forum had in a statement at the weekend by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Hakeem […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: