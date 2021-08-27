Anambra 2021 poll: PDP unveils campaign council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, once again, demonstrated its resolve to win the forthcoming November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. This was as the party yesterday announced a strong National Campaign Council to support the flag-bearer of the party, Valentine Ozigbo in the election. In a statement issued and signed yesterday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party noted that the National Working Committee (NWC) had approved the appointment of the 145-member team for the assignment. The party named Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu as the Chairman of the Campaign Council, with the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as the Deputy Chairman, while a former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka is to serve as the Secretary to the Council.

No fewer than 10 other governors are to serve on the Council. They are Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum; Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Diri Duoye (Bayelsa), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Darious Ishaku (Taraba).

Like this: Like Loading...