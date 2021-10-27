News

Anambra 2021: Poll projects APC to clinch victory

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Hallmark International Consulting Company (HICC), an Abuja based independent research and political risk consultancy firm, has projected that Senator Andy Uba , the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may score a major win in the hotly contested election with a margin of error of between 3-4% probability ratings. The research and opinion poll was commissioned by the US based ‘Power to the People Foundation’- an NGO with interest in the promotion and sustainability of democracy in Africa and around the world.

A statement issued by the Foundation’s Vice President (VP) for Africa and Middle East, Hayes . D. Rodney, which was made available to journalists in Abuja, declared that the Foundation had no partisan interest in the election, but was poised to deepen democracy in Nigeria. Rodney said that Nigeria’s democracy had come of age and needed to continually evolve strategies to strengthen itself as it takes the next curve. He called on INEC to ensure that the election scheduled for November 6, is free, fair and credible. He urged INEC to adopt instant electronic transmission of results from the pooling units to a secured server as a way forward.

