Anambra 2021: Soludo, Andy Uba, Ifeanyi Ubah, Okonkwo absent at debate

• Ozigbo, Nwamkpu, Maduka clash

The crowd of Anambra electorate were yesterday disappointed when four frontline gubernatorial candidates for the November 6 governorship election debate organized by the Kwechiri Political movement in conjunction with Arise TV in Awka failed to show up.

The four candidates, Prof Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party, (YPP) , Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chief Obiora Okonkwo of the Zenith labour Party (ZLP) did not honour the invitation of the body to the debate.

But Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Akachukwu Nwakpu of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr Godwin Maduka of the Accord Party, Chief Ben Etiaba of the Action Alliance and Col Jeff Onyejegbu of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) were present at the debate.

The electorate, who attended the debate, described the absence of the four candidates as a slap on them, contending that it was an opportunity for them to showcase what they have for Anambra people in the next four years.

The Coordinator of the body for Anambra North Senatorial District, Mr Anselem Onuoha, told reporters that all the candidates were duly informed and officially invited to the debate and wondered why they were absent. He further said that the absentee candidates did inform the body that they could not make it to the debate but congratulated the other candidates that came, describing it as a show of commitment to serve.

At the debate, candidate of the PDP, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, appeared to have stolen the show, following a well tailored and arranged manifestoes, which was hinged on security, improved health services system and vocational education with emphasis on self-employment.

Ozigbo noted that he was not going to dwell on the past by blaming past administrations in the state, adding that all former governors in the state played very important roles in the socio-economic development of Anambra State, promising to improve greatly on what they had done.

Nwakpu described the over 20 years of governance in the state as one that produced a brand of leadership that is not accountable to the people. He proposed a Ministry of Umunna, meaning leadership through the village and Community Heads to fight insecurity and guarantee good governance that is people oriented.

He accused those absent at the debate as part of the cabals that have continued to stagnate development in Anambra State and killed the local government system by appointing Transition Committee TC Chairmen instead of elected council chairmen.

The duo of Maduka and Onyejegbu hinged their manifestoes on security and world class health services, adding that there would be satellite University campuses in the 21 local government areas of the state. Ben Etiaba said that his vision is to repeat the selfless leadership of the late Premier of the former East Central State, Dr Micheal Okpara, adding that in those days, Public Utilities were working and social security was adequately taken care of while the economy of the current nine states of the South East and South South that was the East Central State blossomed.

Reacting to the allegations of deliberatly avoiding the debate, the Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Director Media and Communication, Chief C Don Adinuba, said that there were many debates lined up before the election and that candidates were imposed with date and time for the debates without recourse to their program of events. Media Assistant to Obiora Okonkwo, Mr Achilus Uchegbu said that he was not informed about the debate, adding that his candidate would have attended if he was properly notified in good time, promising not to fail next time.

Kameh Ogbonnaya, who is the Media Assistant to Ifeanyi Ubah, contended that in the last one month, his boss has been on a campaign tour of the communities in Anambra State, adding that the time and date for the debate was not convenient for him.

He demanded why the likes of Soludo, Uba, Okonkwo and Ubah did not attend the debate, noting that the major contenders were not at the function pointing out that his boss was not the only candidate absent from the program.

Arinze Igboeli, Media Assistant to Andy Uba, told this reporter that his boss was not against political debates, adding that as at the time of the function, he was holding stakeholders meeting with eight community groups in Anambra State, who he said were also Anambra electorate, who also deserve to be informed about the manifestoes of his boss.

