Anambra 2021: Soludo becomes APGA’s guber candidate

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), loyal to Governor Willie Obiano, Wednesday, elected Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo as its gubernatorial candidate for the Anambra State gubernatorial poll taking place in November. This is coming as the APGA faction led by Mr Jude Okeke announced the suspension of Soludo and three other chieftains of the party He further described the primary election held by the other faction as “illegal” adding that their own primaries would take place on the first day of July. Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, pooled 740 votes to defeat three other aspirants of the party in the primary held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka. Other contestants were Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo, who garnered 41 votes, Mr Ibeh (10), Mr Damian Okolo (7) and Kenechukwu Christopher (4).

The Chief Returning Officer of the APGA Governorship Electoral Committee Panel, Deacon Samson Olalere, said that a total of 812 delegates were billed to participate in the election but 795 votes were accredited, while 792 votes were the total votes cast. Obiano, who is the party’s BoT Chairman, in a speech at the occasion, thanked the party delegates for the peaceful conduct during the election, noting that Soludo would win the election all over the 21 LGAs like he did in 2017. The candidate, Prof. Soludo, described his emergence as “divine”, assuring that his administration would consolidate on Obiano’s achievement to effect good government in the state.

