News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Soludo becomes APGA’s guber candidate

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo and Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

…as factional group suspends former CBN gov

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), loyal to Governor Willie Obiano, Wednesday, elected Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo as its gubernatorial candidate for the Anambra State gubernatorial poll taking place in November. This is coming as the APGA faction led by Mr Jude Okeke announced the suspension of Soludo and three other chieftains of the party He further described the primary election held by the other faction as “illegal” adding that their own primaries would take place on the first day of July. Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, pooled 740 votes to defeat three other aspirants of the party in the primary held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka. Other contestants were Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo, who garnered 41 votes, Mr Ibeh (10), Mr Damian Okolo (7) and Kenechukwu Christopher (4).

The Chief Returning Officer of the APGA Governorship Electoral Committee Panel, Deacon Samson Olalere, said that a total of 812 delegates were billed to participate in the election but 795 votes were accredited, while 792 votes were the total votes cast. Obiano, who is the party’s BoT Chairman, in a speech at the occasion, thanked the party delegates for the peaceful conduct during the election, noting that Soludo would win the election all over the 21 LGAs like he did in 2017. The candidate, Prof. Soludo, described his emergence as “divine”, assuring that his administration would consolidate on Obiano’s achievement to effect good government in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

LCCI: Hospitality sector risks massive job losses

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…seeks support for N1.4trn segment of Nigeria’s economy   The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has warned of a massive job losses in the hospitality sector if an urgent rescue plan is not put in place to save it.   It also said that the continued lockdown of the country’s hospitality sector following […]
News

Osun communities halt age-old FGM practice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Four Communities in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State– Eko Ajala, Obaagun, Iba and Eko Ende have publicly declared an end to age-old tradition and practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the area.   At a public declaration of FGM abandonment organised by Action Health Incorporated (AHI) in collaboration with UNFPA Ministry of […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Oba of Lagos: I lost $2m, N17m to #EndSARS

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, yesterday said he lost over $2 million and N17 million cash to the #EndSARS protests in October 2020. Akiolu spoke for the first time after his palace was desecrated and massively looted during the protests against police brutality tagged #EndSARS. Following the invasion of his palace by groups of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica