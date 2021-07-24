News

Anambra 2021: Soludo’s candidacy not negotiable, APGA chieftain

The member representing Orumba North Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Emeka Aforka has reassured the people of the state of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA’s) of victory in the November 6, guber election in the state. The lawmaker said that a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo remained APGA’s candidate in the upcoming election and that this is not negotiable. Speaking to Saturday Telegraph in his office, Aforka described the activities of some political gladiators in the state as mere distractions.

He said; “history will repeat itself in Anambra State and APGA will overrun all other political parties in her usual way of winning election in Anambra state via 21/21 record in the last election of Gov. Willie Obiano. “APGA is a party to beat in Anambra State. We are fully on ground irrespective of various scheming in the party.

Just like in every big family, you always have one or two issues. But in the case of APGA, we are taking care of the issues. APGA will take over Anambra State again, so there is no cause for alarm.We are pleading with the aggrieved members to have a rethink. We are one family and the family has strongly decided whom to support and we believe that Soludo will win this election,” he said.

