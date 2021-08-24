Anambra 2021: Why Anambra must reposition for mainstream politics

Quintessentially, Anambra State is one of the states in the southeast geopolitical zone in Nigeria created in 1976 from the former East Central State. It was nicknamed ‘Light of the Nation’ which translates to ‘Ife mba’ on account of exploits it is characterized with from creation.

Amongst statesmen it has produced is the first ‘President of an Independent Nigeria’, Owelle Nnamdi Azikiwe, ‘the Zik of Africa’ (1904-1996). Others are Ikemba Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, Chuba Okadigbo, Chinua Achebe, Dora Akunyili – all of blessed memory, among other dead and living.

From the entrepreneurial angle, Anambra boasts of Innosen Automobile Plant, numerous industries, trading, import/export concerns that distinguish it from others.

By these uncommon records, arguably, the state has become the trendsetter, centrepoint in the South East region which therefore comes with serious implications. In fact, if not for the status of Lagos as a megacity, economic-hub of Nigeria with a strong federal presence, Anambra would be the leading light in the entire southern region. Suffice to say that Anambra should reposition itself to be the epicentre for politics rather than functioning as the lone-ranger it has played lately.

Anambra cannot continue to play politics of isolation overlooking nationalism and statesmanship. In fact, plethora of investments by indigenous people of Anambra away from the state leaving the state to operate below capacity economically is something that should give concerns to any indigenous broadminded grownups. And the most dangerous part is that most things that affect Anambra extend to other South-East states.

In the national arrangement, the South East is one of the three major ethnic nationalities sharing the same status with the Southwest and the North. Unfortunately, the South East has retrogressed beyond proportion, and practically exited the major three groups.

To start with, it is only the zone that has not produced a president for the country. This demands a reversal. Due to this imbalance, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was formed as a regional party to unite the Igbos like the Southwest. Incidentally, the blueprint has crashed due to greed of some persons leading to its survival in only Anambra with endless crisis.

That led to Plan-B (embracing a strong national party – APC). Providentially, two states – Imo and Ebonyi are presently flying the APC flag alongside many bigwigs including Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; former Abia governor and presently Senate Chief Whip. Strategically, Anambra ought to team up for all necessary lobbies. Amongst APC actionplans in Southeast is to drain rivers for economic growth, and then reposition for presidency in 2023.

Thus, the battle to fly APC flag in Anambra becomes imperative. Again, the number of youths without jobs or skilled but financially depowered to establish good businesses should propel any selfless and sensitive persons to think deeply about gigantic challenges facing the South-eastern region for ages.

Meanwhile, the ruling government of the APC led by President Muhammadu Buhari has persistently rolled out robust economic empowerment programmes for the masses particularly the youths.

The communication gap has continued to add pressures leading to unbearable dirges over marginalization. Politically, particularly in any developing nations like Nigeria, a governor in the opposition will always meet hurdles accessing incentives from the ruling government.

In fact, even if other South East states should remain in the opposition, such will not augur well for the ‘Light of the nation’ vis-à-vis economic impacts.

Thus, Anambra should ineludibly be repositioned for mainstream undertakings. Due to the protracted disconnect, the majority of the population in the Southeast have not benefited from most of the federal policies as they have not been effectively carried along as expected.

This gaffe has continued to increase poverty in the region thereby escalating insecurity which is now at an alarming stage.

Anambra as the cursor owes a burden to expose the weak to available opportunities, and in extension stimulate other states in the region for vast exploits.

As a state with a large number of entrepreneurs, investors, artisans and capitalists, these actors need to be connected to the centre for needed support through the governors, and not to wallow in seclusion. Objectively, Anambra in epicentre position or mainstream politics is the right way to go.

From the outcome of the recent primaries conducted by APC in the state, a former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Domestic Affairs to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Andy Uba has been endorsed by the collective wishes of Ndi-Anambra in the ruling party to fly APC flag for the forthcoming November 6 governorship election.

Apart from having served meritoriously Opinion as a distinguished senator that represented Anambra South in the 8th Senate, in 2007, Uba was once elected governor of the state but his tenure was interrupted by judicial verdict which sacked him from office. In other words, the APC flag bearer has garnered experiences both in the Executive and Legislative arenas.

Whilst in the Senate, Uba sponsored numerous bills that were successfully signed into law and operative accordingly towards improving the welfare of the people of Nigeria. The bills include the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Bill; the Nigerian Railway Corporation Bill and the National Inland Waterways Authority Bill.

Others sponsored by the governorship hopeful are yet to scale through.

These records attest that Senator Uba has never been a backbencher at any given point he was given a mandate.

And this therefore supports the argument that Uba has the capability to advance the economic fortunes of the state to a zenith point. The task to salvage Anambra should be measured broad-mindedly, and not narrow-mindedly, let alone adopting frivolities and pull down syndrome.

On personal traits, apart from the fact that Senator Uba is a man of the people – a grassroots person, it is inarguable that he has sustained good records in the public sector. People that had an opportunity to get close to the dude can attest to it.

Evidently, Uba’s concerns for the welfare of the downtrodden have never shifted from a priority at any point in time. Peoples’ welfare, particularly the weak should matter. With our collective efforts, it shall be well with Anambra State.

lIchie Ejezie, PhD (FCA, FCTI), a financial expert, wrote this piece from Ihiala, Anambra Sta

