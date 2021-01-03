Anambra 2021: Why I want to succeed Obiano as gov –Nnoruka

The Labour Party’s candidate in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, Group Capt Nnamdi Nnoruka (rtd), has said if given the mandate by the people of Anambra State he will ensure absolute security of the residents of the state including food security, saying no state or people progress in a state of insecurity.

Nnoruka, who stated this in an interview with our correspondent in Nnewi, Anambra State, noted that the out-going governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano has done his best as he serves out his two terms of eight years, saying the primary thing his administration will do is to secure Anambra State. He said under his watch as the governor of the state, the state government will give attention to agriculture in order to achieve self-sufficiency in food production, saying all the advanced and great countries of the world are able to feed their citizens. He further decried the massive importation of food by Nigeria from other countries. Nnoruka said: “When we talk of security, food security should come first. Without food, one can hardly do anything. We must make definite efforts to be able to feed ourselves.

This will be one of my cardinal agenda.” According to him, if elected into office, he will ensure that are provided for the teeming citizens of the state. “To achieve this successfully, we shall provide employment oriented education for our people; starting from kindergarten through primary and secondary schools to the university levels.

We will ensure that our citizens get the kind of education that will give them jobs after leaving the school. This will help them acquire necessary skills and knowledge to function in the workplace.

If they failed to get these skills and knowledge, how could they be employable? So, one of our cardinal agenda will be to give our people employment by giving them employment-oriented education,” he said. He added that his government must ensure that the people are taken care of health-wise. “We are going to invest massively in the health sector, so that our people will live a healthy life,” Nnoruka, who was a retired officer of the Nigerian Air force, stated.

