Anambra 2021: Why I want to succeed Obiano –Nnoruka

Nnamdi Benson Nnoruka, a retired Group Captain in the Nigerian Air Force, was the leader of the defunct Anambra Peoples Forum (APF) a political platform. In this interview with ECHEZONA OKAFOR he speaks about the forthcoming Anambra poll and why he is aspiring to be governor

What informed your decision to go into the Anambra 2021 governorship contest?

In the first place, the incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano, is completing his second tenure; the maximum that is allowed by the law. Obiano has obviously done his best, and we’ve all seen it. In my own assessment, he has done well in the area of security.

The important thing is that he has done his best. But you know that our state, Anambra, still has a long way to go. There is still a whole lot to be done. Framers of our constitution must be very wise to have fixed a maximum time one will continue to aspire for that office. Within the time Obiano served, if there are much more he can do as a person, he could probably have done it. So, it is time for a person with new ideas to come on board to see how far he can take the state further.

Again, it will be criminal of me to sit back at home and probably complain that things are not going well in governance, while I could, as well, step in to save the situation. There is so much work to be done; there is much to be done, and I believe I can accomplish them if given the opportunity.

Which areas of the state’s economy would be your focus if elected governor?

The primary thing we need to do is to secure Anambra State. No state or people progress in a state of insecurity. Again, we should be able to feed ourselves as a people.

To achieve this, our administration will give attention to agriculture in order to achieve self-sufficiency in food production. All the advanced and great countries of the world are able to feed their citizens.

What killed thousands of people during the Nigeria/Biafra war was hunger; not bullets. If there was enough food to feed the people, more than half of the people that lost their lives during the war wouldn’t have died. Today, Nigeria is importing food massively from other countries. It should not be so. When we talk of security, food security should come first. Without food, one can hardly do anything.

We must make definite efforts to be able to feed ourselves. This will be one of my cardinal agenda. Moreover, we must ensure that we provide jobs for our teeming citizens. To achieve this successfully, we shall provide employment oriented education for our people; starting from kindergarten through primary and secondary schools to the university levels.

We will ensure that our citizens get the kind of education that will give them jobs after leaving the school. This will help them acquire necessary skills and knowledge to function in the workplace. If they failed to get these skills and knowledge, how could they be employable?

So, one of our cardinal agenda will be to give our people employment by giving them employment-oriented education. Again, we must take good care of ourselves healthwise. We are going to invest massively in the health sector, so that our people will live a healthy life.

How do you intend to triumph over APGA, PDP and APC to win Anambra governorship election on the platform of the Labour Party?

As far as I am concerned, it is the people that will make things happen; not the political party. Remember that during the 2002/2003 governorship election in Anambra State, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), came from nowhere to win the election.

When the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), hijacked the process, APGA went to court and recovered that mandate, because, they won that election. We have precedence for this kind of thing. So, I want to disabuse that perception.

The truth is that when people are not satisfied with a system, they can effect change of government through the ballot. If you check the ideology of the LP, you will find out it is a party that centers on the people. Looking at the logo, you will see the man, his wife and their child; it is a people-centric party.

Then, you will see a wheel surrounding them. That wheel depicts work and innovation. This implies that we must be innovative and hardworking to be able to take care of ourselves.

So, for me, the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State is not all about political party; it will be all about the individual aspirant. Anambra people will go after an individual, who has the capacity and track record, and who can govern the state to the satisfaction of those that vote him into power.

As the governorship election draws closer, what advice do you have for the Anambra electorate?

The electorate should open their eyes widely to see the better option among the multitude of people gunning for that position. There are moneybags among them too.

So if they should offer money to them, they should take but vote according to their conscience. The money is a common wealth hijacked by few privileged individuals.

There are people, who finished school many years ago; yet, they have not got jobs due to the failure of the political leadership. So, if they give you money, collect to take care of yourself. They will offer you peanuts during election period. How could N4,000 or so take care of a person who is unemployed for many years.

The important thing is that the electorate should vote for a candidate that will work for the state and provide necessary platforms for every citizen to be prosperous.

That is the reason I offer myself. Electorate should investigate politicians seeking political positions, so that they will elect people with the knowledge to provide good leadership.

What advice do you have for the South-East governors on how to tackle insecurity in the region?

Do they listen to advice? They claim to know everything. They do not listen to advice. When I enrolled into the Nigerian Army, we swore to protect our country, and that oath still subsists.

If they call on me and ask me what should be done to check insecurity in the region, I will answer their call and will do everything possible to help.

Like this: Like Loading...