Anambra 2023: Disquiet as Uzodimma leads APC campaign

The appointment of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, as the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for Senator Andy Uba, has led to disquiet in Anambra State.

 

Opposing parties are worried that there is plot to replicate what they called the charade that took place in Imo State during the last general election.

 

They alleged that the APC, led by Uzodimma has perfected plans to manipulate the November governoship election in Anambra and impose its Uba on Anambra State.

 

The Director General, PDP New Media, Mr Anthony Ezike, described the mission of Uzodimma and the entire APC leadership as a ploy to institute all manner of brigandage to cow Anambra electorate into supporting Uba.

 

He alleged that in his two years as a senator, Uba did not interface with the people of Anambra South Senatorial District.

 

According to one Mr Collins Opuruozor, Uzodimma has been drafted by the National leadership of the APC to hijack the electoral process with its federal might, unleash terror in the state and force Uba down the throat of Anambra electorate.

 

But the duo of former Majority leader of Anambra State House of Assembly, Chief Humphrey Nsofor and the Director General, APC Media Centre, Mr Cajetan Duke, dismissed those allegations as the claims of a losing opposition party, contending that Uzodimma was in the campaign to bring Anambra State to the centre, instead of the low ranger status the state belongs to.

 

They argued that contrary to the worthless irritation of enemies of the party, the choice of Uzodimma for this strategic assignment further showed that his position as the political points man of the zone in the current political configuration in Nigeria is not lost on the leadership of the party.

 

Nsofor said: “One can say without equivocation or any fear of contradiction that Uzodimma has brought tremendous value for the party both in leadership, capacity and effective mobilization of quality human and material resources.

 

“Today, APC has become a popular brand in the zone with two state governors and many other critical political players on board, courtesy of Uzodimma’s sterling mobilization drive. Hence, the Anambra assignment is not misplaced.

 

“To my mind, the assignment must be a one point mission. “Go and bring your brothers to the table of national discussion and unlimited political possibilities”.

 

“For a long time, Anambra has remained in the darkness of self-inflicted political isolation, which no doubt, has negatively impacted its capacity to unleash the leadership potentials abound in Anambra State.

 

Almost two decades, Anambra has been political landlocked, with attendant leadership suffocation and underutilization of human capacities.

 

Of a truth, Ndigbo cannot effectively prosecute their 2023 presidential project with a state like Anambra in an insignificant opposition party.

 

“The November 6, 2021, is another opportunity for Anambra people to embrace a new hope and breathe a fresh air of unlimited political space and possibilities as they head to the polls to elect a new governor, that will strengthen the position and consolidate the demands of ndi Igbo ahead of 2023.

 

“The inability of the proprietors of APGA to manage their microscopic size party is a clear indication that, indeed APGA as a political party may have outlived its usefulness, with nothing new to offer Anambra people in particular and South East in general.

 

Hence, the need for the new platform, with great prospect for both Anambra and Ndigbo.

 

“In this election, the All Progressives Congress as the new political destination for ndi Anambra is clear and unambiguous as the epileptic and extinction bound PDP promises no better deal for the economic well-being and political prosperity of Anambra people and Ndigbo than APGA.

