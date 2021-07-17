News

Anambra 2023: Ijaw group declares support for Senator Ubah

A group known as the Mass Movement for Better Electoral Process has called on the People of Anambra State to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Ubah, in the November 6 governorship election. Rising from an enlarged executive meeting in Warri, the National Coordinator of the group, Seleekemi Dan, said the APC candidate, who is well known by his antecedents as one time governor and Senator of the Federal Republic, will not let the people down. According to him, his track records are true stories that no one should doubt, adding that his large political tentacles and business acumen across the globe will rapidly transform the state.

Dan enjoined the people to vote for the best candidate in the person of Ubah, whom he described as a peace maker, with knowledge of developmental issues. He said: “Why we are clamouring for him to be the governor of Anambra State is because the South South and South East share the same political ideology and cultural ties. “Andy Ubah has been tested, trusted and will deliver to the yearnings and aspirations of the people if elected.’’

