Anambra 2023: Plot against Andy Uba thickens

• ZLP, APGA squabble over alleged N60bn vote

• PDP awaits INEC on Ozigbo

It is not yet uhuru for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6 governorship election in Anmabra State, Senator Andy Uba. That is following some high level plot by some aspirants and leaders of the party to frustrate his ambition to become governor. It would be recalled that since after the direct Primary election of the APC, which was greeted by controversy and protests by members and aspirants of the party, the national leadership of the party has been making frantic efforts to resolve the issues.

The aspirants have sworn to frustrate the candidate of the party by any means possible and meetings are ongoing with two candidates of other political parties to ensure the failure of Uba in the election. Similarly, Uba is alleged to meeting a brick wall in his efforts to secure the endorsement of President Mohammadu Buhari as top APC aspirants are said to be frustrating his moves.

Though Uba cannot be reached for his comments, the state chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, had announced that the party leadership has concluded that Uba is the candidate of the party, adding that the issue of candidacy has been foreclosed.

He said: “I wish to announce to you that the candidate of our party is Senator Andy Uba and the leadership of our great party has foreclosed the issue of candidacy and all aspirants have been directed to support our candidate.” While the APC continues to grapple with the issue of candidacy, the absence of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, in the list of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been described as a momentary set back. INEC last week published the list of party candidates for the election with the column for the PDP vacant and neither Senator Ugochukwu Uba nor Valentine Ozigbo was in the list.

According to the Director General, PDP New Media, Mr Anthony Ezike, “the candidate of PDP is Valentine Ozigbo . What you just saw is a momentary set back due certain legal loose ends that would soon be settled. “We wish to also debunk the reports on social media that Ozigbo is no longer the candidate of the party and to state that going by the Appeal Court ruling recently that restored Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu-led executive, the fate of Ugochukwu Uba remains sealed and he cannot be the candidate of our party,” he said.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP), yesterday traded words over allegations that Governor Willie Obiano, has applied for the sum of N60billion for the manipulation of the November governorship election in the state. While the Publicity Secretary of ZLP, Mr Adams Edozie Ofomata, alleged that the sum was for the manipulation of the election, the Special Adviser to the governor on Political Matters, Ifeatu Obiokoye, a lawyer, described it as the machinations of a party that has lost the election already. According to a release by Ofomata; “The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), the coalition party of all Ndi Anambra for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, strongly cautions Governor Willie Obiano against his administration’s plans to funnel out N60 billion belonging to the state, two months before election, under the guise of a supplementary budget.

“The ZLP has already been made aware of how the Obiano camp, having realized that there is no way the APGA can win in free and fair election, is now seeking to sweep the state’s reserves and use the supplementary budget to provide slush fund for electoral bribery and enrichment of corrupt APGA leaders. “A detailed review of the socalled supplementary budget reveals very opaque content that cannot translate into development investment reality for the benefit of the people, thus exposing an evil design to defraud the state and suppress the wishes of the Ndi Anambra at the election.

“Governor Obiano must know that that the coffers of Anambra State is not an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) for installation of his puppet; a plot that will be firmly resisted by Ndi Anambra. He should therefore rescind every idea of a supplementary budget until after the election in November. But Obiokoye contended that the allegation against the governor was a mere distraction by the opposition to stop him from completing all the remaining projects that are ongoing, adding that it is a case of bad losers.

“Much as we do not want to be distracted by the noise of this infinitesimal minority whose political party is just on paper, it had become instructive that we make it clear that some political jobbers are seeking relevance and they cannot get it . “It is also known to Anambra people that the regime of Governor Willie Obiano is one that has been prudent in its spending and the respective communities in Anambra State are aware of the monumental developmental strides of this administration and cannot be fooled by the antics of fifth columnist,” he said.

