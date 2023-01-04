Metro & Crime

Anambra: 3 more dead as cult related killings rise to 9

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

… police arrest 3, as manhunt for other killers int

 

Just three days into the New Year, the number of cult related killings and assassinations in Anambra State has increased to nine following the killing of three more persons, this is after the killing of the President General of Obosi Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming two days after six persons were gunned down at Okpuno and Ekeh Awka market respectively in what is feared to be a cult reprisal attack and battle for supremacy.

 

Early December last year, a security operative working with the local vigilance group around Nnamdi Azikiwe University Com munity was gunned down at the gate of a popular hotel in Awka by alleged cult members and it is being feared that members loyal to him had to launch a reprisal attack on the killers.

 

But the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga told reporters that manhunt has commenced for the perpetrators, adding that the command’s investigation has recorded three arrests while one was found dead as a result of the cult clash.

 

Just this Tuesday afternoon at back gate of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, a Keke tricycle rider was gunned down along with one other unidentified person by two boys who came on a motorcycle and it was reported that one other unidentified person was also gunned down somewhere in Ifite Awka.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

