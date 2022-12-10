News

Anambra: 42 NDE graduates get N4.2m loan

Forty Two graduates of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Anambra State have been provided with soft loans to the tune of N4.2 million. Announcing this at the flag-off ceremony of the disbursement in Awka, the State Coordinator of NDE, Mrs. Chika Ufelle, noted that the schemes under Rural Employment Promotion (REP), Department were split into Sustainable Agricultural Development and Enhancement Scheme (SADES), Graduate Agricultural Empowerment Scheme (GAES), Agribusiness Enhancement Scheme (AES) and the Community- Based Agricultural Empowerment Scheme (CBAES). Ufelle said that GAES was designed to engage our teeming unemployed graduates of tertiary institutions in agricultural production along its value-chain of production, processing, packaging, marketing and consumption in which they have comparative advantage.

She said that under this programme, 11 beneficiaries would be given an agricultural loan of N100, 000 each while nine graduates of AES would also be given N100, 000 each. The State Coordinator further said that 15 graduated trainees of Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme would equally enjoy the N100, 000 soft loans together with the seven selected beneficiaries of Community-Based Agricultural Empowerment Scheme.

‘‘The soft loans will help the 42 beneficiaries to engage in agribusiness of either crop or livestock production along the value chains,’’ she noted, adding that; “This will also help them to earn income, improve their standard of living, increase food production, ensure food security, create jobs and reduce poverty.” In his earlier remarks, the Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, encouraged youths to engage agriculture, which, according to him, remains the only sector that has the potential to reduce the high rate of unemployment and poverty in the country.

 

