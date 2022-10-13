Anambra: 7 communities trapped as flooding collapses Ogbaru Bridge

F ive days after a boat mishap claimed 16 lives in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, seven communities in the area have been trapped and cut off from their kit and kin, following the collapse of the only bridge linking them to the rest of the state. This is coming as Governor Charles Soludo in conjunction with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has commenced transportation of relief materials and other medical facilities to the area. The affected communities include Umunankwo, Mputu, Ogwuaniocha, Ossomala, Obeagwe, Akili Ogidi and Ogwuikpele.

According to residents in the area, the bridge which had been wobbling since last Friday’s boat accident, finally caved in in the morning of yesterday. An outboard engine boat conveying about 85 passengers, mainly traders, to the nearby Nkwo Ogbakuba market, had soon after takeoff at Umunankwo suffered engine failure, leading to a crash against the barriers of the bridge. According to an indigene of the area, “Besides the visit by the Transition Committee Chairman of Ogbaru, Hon. Paschal Aniegbuna, to access the extent of damage, no other government official came from to examine the crash site from Awka.

“In fact, we have long been cut off, without anyone making any appreciable effort to assuage our pains. This is the only road that connects all communities in Ogbaru, but surprisingly it cut into two somewhere around Ofia Umuoga, between Ogbakuba and Umunankwo about two weeks ago, only for the governor to stop at Odekpe very far from the troubled spot.” With the latest incident, persons from the affected communities are now left with water transportation as the only means of moving around – with the attendant risk of accidents, given the huge tidal waves of the flood. Commenting on the latest development, former member of the House of Representatives, Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, reiterated his earlier call on the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to redouble efforts in providing succour for the people of Ogbaru.

“In fact, the string of calamities currently being experienced by my people of Ogbaru goes beyond palliatives and relief materials by SEMA and NEMA. We are in dire straits and the Anambra State Government must step in and declare an emergency. But the Commissioner for Environment Mr Felix Odumegwu and the governor has paid a visit to almost all the affected areas, noting that it would be improper for one to say that the local government area was abandoned. “We have vising teams that have been frequenting those flood affected areas set up by the state government and we don’t just go there empty handed.

“We go with relief materials and medical intervention teams who provide health care services to the victims at the Internally Displaced Persons camps across the state. “The local government chairman of Ogbaru is also on ground and has the mandate of Gov Charles Soludo to take charge and report same to him.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...