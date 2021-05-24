Metro & Crime

Anambra: 7 vehicles burnt, 3 trucks, arms recovered as Police battle gunmen

*Nnamdi Azikiwe Varsity students’ hostels also robbed

Okey Maduforo, Awka

A total of seven vehicles belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and electoral materials were burnt Sunday evening when unknown gunmen attacked the Commission’s headquarters in Akwa, the Anambra State capital.
Similarly three vehicles and 12  rifles used by the unknown gunmen were recovered by the Anambra State Police Command after they confronted the attackers.
But conflicting reports have it that three suspected members of the unknown attackers were killed while one was arrested and is helping the police in its investigations.
However, police authorities contend that no suspect was arrested and that no member of the gang was killed.
But in what looks like a confirmation of the killing of some suspects, was the presence of large polls of blood in each of the three vehicles recovered from the gang.
A security operative at the INEC Headquarters told reporters that three suspects were killed and one arrested but pleaded for anonymity.
The incident, which started at about 8. 30 pm Sunday evening, took residents of Arroma junction unawares when the gang first stormed the Police B Division Station burning down the charge room.
However, it appeared that the attack on the police station was used as a diversionary plot to attack the INEC office were 25 power generators and some electoral materials were also set ablaze.
Similarly at Ifite Road, Awka, eight hostels where students of thr Nnamdi Azikiwe University were residing were also attacked as suspected armed robbers robbed the students room to room and hostel to hostel.
It is not clear if the robbery incident was also undertaken by the unknown gunmen although it is being alleged that it was the work of cultists in the area.
Addressing reporters Monday at the INEC office the Police Commissioner, Mr Christopher Owolabi said that the responds of officers and men of the command was 95 percent, adding that no police man was killed during the firefight.

