Anambra: A debtor-state struggling with collapsed security architecture

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja Comment(0)

An aspirant in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, yesterday described the state as a debtor-state that is struggling under collapsed security architecture.

 

Okwenna disclosed this in Abuja after picking his Expression of Interest and Gubernatorial Nomination Form at the Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

He stated that the Anambra State government is groaning under the burden of about N60 billion debt, noting that the state was on the way to becoming the poorest state in the country, except for proactive and determined actions.

 

According to him, the current and outgoing government had been trapped in both internal and external debt that will affect future generations of state adversely.

 

Okwenna further stressed that the state was only surviving by declining federal allocations, without an organised internal revenue drive.

