Anambra: Again, gunmen kill 2 brothers in Ukpor, 2 others in Ozubulu

Barely four days after gunmen killed five persons at a beer parlour in Osumenyi and killed a policewoman in Ukpor, all in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State; gunmen in the early hours of yesterday, killed four more people in different parts of the state.

 

Videos currently trending on social media show that two of the victims were killed in Ukpor, the headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area; while two others were murdered along Udorji Road, beside St. Mary’s Church, Ozubulu, in Ekwusigo Local Government Area.

 

It was gathered that the two killed in Ukpor, identified as  Godwin Ikechukwu Modobi and Nnajiofor Modobi were brothers, of the same parents, and hailed from Umuhu village in Ukpor.

 

A source close to the family revealed that Godwin Modobi was a direct younger brother to Nnajiofor Modobi, and was also a former Youth Leader in the community.

 

The source further revealed that the gunmen first killed Nnajiofor in their house when they invaded their home in the wee hours of yesterday, after which they blindfolded and abducted the younger brother, whom they also eventually killed close to Utuh Junction and dumped his corpse at the centre of the road.

 

This was corroborated by one of the trending videos from the scenes of the incident, which shows the corpse lying lonely at the centre of the deserted expressway, without any single vehicle or pedestrian coming or going through the road.

 

Fired bullet shells were also sighted close to the corpse, which lies in pool of blood, with bullet wounds on his chest and other parts of the body.

 

Efforts to get the confirmation and reaction of the Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu proved abortive, as he was yet to respond to his message, as at the time of this publication

 

