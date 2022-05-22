Anambra airport risks shut down as hotel ejects NAMA staff

Wole Shadare

Flight operations to the Anambra International Airport may be disrupted as air traffic controllers have decided to down tools following their ejection from the hotels they are accommodated by the Anambra State Government.

Consequently, the airport may be shut if the controllers make good their threat to use the time for air traffic services to seek another accommodation for their members.

A radio message by the Controllers made available to New Telegraph stated: “That any station/DATCO sending flights to Anambra Airport today should first confirm whether the TWR is operational

“The reason is that all Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) staff working at the airport were suddenly vacated from their accommodation yesterday without prior information.

“Even those on duty are being asked to pay for their accommodation for last night.”

As at the time of filing this report, the NAMA staff were all in the hotel packing their belongings to leave.

President, National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) Abayomi Agoro alleged that the state government failed to honour its agreement on accommodation and other incentives to NAMA.

Since the airport is state owned, the Federal Government is not responsible for the airport, a situation that makes the Anambra Government to be responsible 100 percent for the operations of the aerodrome.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...