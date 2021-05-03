News Top Stories

Anambra Airport’ll bring economic prosperity -Obiano, Ibeto, others

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi Comment(0)

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has said that the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport would restore peace, progress, and bring socioeconomic development of the state and the South East by extension.

 

The governor stated this on Friday, at the occasion of the demonstration and inaugural test-landing of airplanes in the new airport.

 

Obiano said though there were insinuations from opposition elements that the vision of having such airport in Anambra would not be realised in a foreseeable future, yet, the reality on ground proved them wrong, as, according to him, the airport had not only become a reality, but had also restored peace within the host communities.

 

“My greatest desire is to  bequeath lasting legacies that will ensure prosperity of Anambra and its people; so that every Anambra citizen in any part of the world would walk tall and be proud of his home.

 

“With about the longest runway in Nigeria, at 3.7km and equipped with state-ofthe- art facilities such as CAT-3 lighting, a satellite landing system, and 11 storey control tower and a world class terminal, the Anambra State International Cargo and Passenger Airport is already described by aviation experts as one of the best in Sub-Saharan Africa,” he added.

 

The governor, who commended the chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, for volunteering his aircraft for the first landing, said the project started 15 months ago, and that the state did not borrow to fund the project.

 

Chairman of Ibeto Group, Chief Cletus Ibeto, described the airport as “great vision, which will enhance the ease of doing business; as Anambra and Igbo people are known for commerce.”

 

On his part, chairman of Dozy Oil & Gas, Chief Daniel Chukwudozie, who also congratulated Anambra people for the feat, said the new airport would connect Anambra and Nigeria to the world and would facilitate international businesses.

 

Traditional Ruler of Umueri, the host community, Igwe Ben Emeka, described the airport as a unifying factor; saying that it would bring peace in his community, provide jobs, development and prosperity.

 

Governorship aspirants and prominent citizens, who spoke at the ceremony, including Okwudili Ezenwankwo, Nonso Smart Okafor, Charles Soludo, Akachukwu Nwankpo, Dame Virgy Etiaba, Rommy Ezeonwuka and Paschal Agbodike, also hailed the airport as legacy project that would place the state at the path of prosperity.

 

Two planes from the fleets of the Air Peace owner, Allen Onyema, and a private jet belonging to the chairman of Afrinvest, Ike Chioke, landed at the airport as part of the inaugural test landing.

 

Air Peace aircraft, 5N-BUJ, was the first to land in the new airport, at about 2:25pm on Friday, with Chairman of the Air Peace, Allen Onyema, being the first passenger to land in the airport

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

P&ID $9.6bn scandal: Relief as UK Court orders refund of Nigeria’s $200m

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Isa Abdulwahab

Firm to pay FG £70,000 AGF, CBN laud judgement It was a big relief for Nigeria as a Commercial Court in London, yesterday, ordered the release of $200 million used as a deposit in the P&ID case to be returned to the Federal Government of Nigeria. The sum was earlier deposited as guarantee and security […]
News

Integrity, competence must drive S’East’s quest for presidency – Town Union Presidents

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU

Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) has declared total support for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023. The group, however, insisted that Ndigbo must allow consideration for integrity, competence and credibility to guide the choice of those they want to put forward for the consideration by other Nigerians.   The Town Union […]
News

Abiodun fetes academic laureates, rewards LASU best student

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday rewarded the 2020 Overall Best Graduating Student of the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos Oladimeji Sotunde, who is an indigene of the state, with a two-bedroom bungalow and a sum of N2 million. Abiodun also announced the establishment of an Education Endowment Fund with a seed money of N5 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica