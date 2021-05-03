Anambra Airport’ll bring economic prosperity -Obiano, Ibeto, others

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has said that the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport would restore peace, progress, and bring socioeconomic development of the state and the South East by extension.

The governor stated this on Friday, at the occasion of the demonstration and inaugural test-landing of airplanes in the new airport.

Obiano said though there were insinuations from opposition elements that the vision of having such airport in Anambra would not be realised in a foreseeable future, yet, the reality on ground proved them wrong, as, according to him, the airport had not only become a reality, but had also restored peace within the host communities.

“My greatest desire is to bequeath lasting legacies that will ensure prosperity of Anambra and its people; so that every Anambra citizen in any part of the world would walk tall and be proud of his home.

“With about the longest runway in Nigeria, at 3.7km and equipped with state-ofthe- art facilities such as CAT-3 lighting, a satellite landing system, and 11 storey control tower and a world class terminal, the Anambra State International Cargo and Passenger Airport is already described by aviation experts as one of the best in Sub-Saharan Africa,” he added.

The governor, who commended the chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, for volunteering his aircraft for the first landing, said the project started 15 months ago, and that the state did not borrow to fund the project.

Chairman of Ibeto Group, Chief Cletus Ibeto, described the airport as “great vision, which will enhance the ease of doing business; as Anambra and Igbo people are known for commerce.”

On his part, chairman of Dozy Oil & Gas, Chief Daniel Chukwudozie, who also congratulated Anambra people for the feat, said the new airport would connect Anambra and Nigeria to the world and would facilitate international businesses.

Traditional Ruler of Umueri, the host community, Igwe Ben Emeka, described the airport as a unifying factor; saying that it would bring peace in his community, provide jobs, development and prosperity.

Governorship aspirants and prominent citizens, who spoke at the ceremony, including Okwudili Ezenwankwo, Nonso Smart Okafor, Charles Soludo, Akachukwu Nwankpo, Dame Virgy Etiaba, Rommy Ezeonwuka and Paschal Agbodike, also hailed the airport as legacy project that would place the state at the path of prosperity.

Two planes from the fleets of the Air Peace owner, Allen Onyema, and a private jet belonging to the chairman of Afrinvest, Ike Chioke, landed at the airport as part of the inaugural test landing.

Air Peace aircraft, 5N-BUJ, was the first to land in the new airport, at about 2:25pm on Friday, with Chairman of the Air Peace, Allen Onyema, being the first passenger to land in the airport

