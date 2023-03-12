News

Anambra ALGON carpets APGA opponents, warns against fresh crisis

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Anambra State has warned against plots to instigate fresh political crises in the area by alleged opposition. It has also described what it called campaign of calumny against the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the State Assembly election in the state saying it is a show of desperation.

Rising from a meeting of the body yesterday the spokesmen noted that it would not allow the forthcoming State Assembly election to be used to distract the government of Prof Charles Soludo adding that the entire 21 Local Government Areas in the state would vote massively for APGA. The Chairman, Onitsha South Local Government Area, Chief Emeka Orji, said: “There is no gain saying the fact that Anambra is an APGA State and for a state that has produced three governors that had two tenures of eight years each one wonders how a political party that just emerged per chance hopes to defeat APGA in an election that is the party’s election. “For us in Onitsha South LGA, it is 17/17 and thirty over thirty and that means that we are not losing any single electoral ward to any party because it is APGA all the way,” he said.

Chairman Ihiala Local Government Area, Hon Kingsley Obi who spoke through his Media Assistant, Mr. Elvis Okoli, said that it is not about having wishful thinking about something that is not realizable at this point. “The people of Ihiala LGA have spoken and it is APGA and we cannot forget the fight Soludo gave to the hoodlums that had held Ihiala LGA at the jugglers and how this adminisof tration has been able to ensure that the people of Ihiala came out to vote in the last Presidential cum National Assembly elections”. “We also have massive road construction that is already going on in the council area through the instrumentality of the Soludo-led administration and also how he has been able to sanitize the transportation sector and reduce the negative activities of the touts and revenue thieves,”. Okoli said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG assures prompt salary payment, workers’ welfare

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Federal Government has given its commitment to prompt salary payment to workers and general welfare. Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris reaffirmed the government’s commitment while interacting with the leadership of the National Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, who were on a courtesy visit to him in Abuja. A statement quoted […]
News

FGC’s abduction: USOSA seeks state of emergency on security

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Old students of the 104 Unity Schools in the country, under the aegis of Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) have condemned the abduction of students and teachers of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State by armed bandits in the morning of Thursday. The association in a statement entitled: “USOSA condemns the abduction of […]
News Top Stories

Shake up as Navy reposts 257 senior officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has announced the posting/ redeployment of a total of 257 senior officers, with 60 Rear Admirals (two-star General) affected. The major shake-up also affected 123 Commodores, as well as 74 Captains.   This is coming barely two months after President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo as the Chief of Naval […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica