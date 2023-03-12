Anambra ALGON carpets APGA opponents, warns against fresh crisis

Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Anambra State has warned against plots to instigate fresh political crises in the area by alleged opposition. It has also described what it called campaign of calumny against the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the State Assembly election in the state saying it is a show of desperation.

Rising from a meeting of the body yesterday the spokesmen noted that it would not allow the forthcoming State Assembly election to be used to distract the government of Prof Charles Soludo adding that the entire 21 Local Government Areas in the state would vote massively for APGA. The Chairman, Onitsha South Local Government Area, Chief Emeka Orji, said: “There is no gain saying the fact that Anambra is an APGA State and for a state that has produced three governors that had two tenures of eight years each one wonders how a political party that just emerged per chance hopes to defeat APGA in an election that is the party’s election. “For us in Onitsha South LGA, it is 17/17 and thirty over thirty and that means that we are not losing any single electoral ward to any party because it is APGA all the way,” he said.

Chairman Ihiala Local Government Area, Hon Kingsley Obi who spoke through his Media Assistant, Mr. Elvis Okoli, said that it is not about having wishful thinking about something that is not realizable at this point. “The people of Ihiala LGA have spoken and it is APGA and we cannot forget the fight Soludo gave to the hoodlums that had held Ihiala LGA at the jugglers and how this adminisof tration has been able to ensure that the people of Ihiala came out to vote in the last Presidential cum National Assembly elections”. “We also have massive road construction that is already going on in the council area through the instrumentality of the Soludo-led administration and also how he has been able to sanitize the transportation sector and reduce the negative activities of the touts and revenue thieves,”. Okoli said.

