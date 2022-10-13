Anambra and ravages of yearly flood disasters!

Genesis

In 2012, the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi shed tears when he visited Ogbaru LG during one of the most devastating floods in the East of the Niger. Governor Obi who was seen knee-deep in the flood made frantic efforts to attract the Federal government disaster management agencies to proffer solutions to the flood disaster which has become an annual ritual, all to no avail. Anambra State, like every other State along the coast of the Niger, each year experiences devastating flood incidents.

Areas affected

The area affected during the flooding included Ogbaru, Anambra East and West, Ayamelum, Onitsha North and South and Ihiala council areas. The flood, each year wreaks havoc in these areas with no visible solution so far, to the annual disaster. Each year farmlands, residential homes, Schools and churches are not spared. This has gradually become part and parcel of the lives of those coastal communi-ties, as most residents in the areas visited by our correspondent were at home even with the devastating increase in the flooding incident. Although goods and properties worth millions were usually lost to this disaster, indigenes of Ogbaru and Anambra West council areas believe it is part of their life. They live on water freely, fraternize and do their daily businesses on water without fear. As at the time this correspondent visited these affected areas, heavy flooding from the bank of the River Niger was still building up.

But in some buildings, especially the storey buildings that are not flooded entirely, they were still occupied by inhabitants, while others on bungalows devised means of climbing on top of constructed and elevated structures.

Impact

Others use canoe for other businesses like harvesting of yams and other crops while some young men and women see it as an opportunity to make a brisk business through fishing. At the Ogbaru LGA, the Naval Base in Odoekpe, was virtually flooded while their vehicles were seen parked by the road sides. The community secondary school and hundreds of residents have since been sacked and displaced while the St Joseph Catholic Church, the pariah house and the Maradona Angels Orphanage homes with minors ranging from six months to two years had also been flooded with no room for escape.

Rescue

The orphanage children were seen in clusters at a one-storey building housing the orphanage home, while the entire school building and residential building have also been lost to the flood. The proprietor of the Madonna Orphanage home, Atani, Rev.Sister Mary Augustina Uyanne told SouthEast Focus that the flooding is not new to them, but this year, it was a lot more sudden without any indication and have continued to increase without a brake. “I don’t know what to do. I can’t leave my children, and l don’t want to pass through the experience I had in 2012.” “We are in God’s hand and we hope that in the next two weeks it will subside. “Our problem now is how to feed these children, we need urgent assistance from the government and public spirited individuals and organizations to survive this disaster”, she pleaded. “Sometime ago I pleaded with our distinguished honourable member of the Federal house of representatives Hon Chu Chu Onyema to help us in providing accommodation, he told me to put it in writing and I’ve done that and we are still waiting hoping that one day he will remember us. “I thank the German government who have been our sponsors for nearly 20 years. Our sacrifices aboud here, yet nobody appreciates it due to the way and manner some orphanage homes had bastardized this humanitarian work, but I thank the present Anambra State government for the sanity it has put in place in orphanage homes management in the State. In a related development,the Umuewelum Anam Miata, Oroma Etiti as well as other numerous communities of Anambra West, have be sacked from their ancestral homes, while work at the LG Headquarters Nzam Primary and Secondary schools in the areas have also been shut down.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...