Anambra APC accuses opposition of bribing youths with N20m for blackmail

The Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused opposition parties of bribing those they described as fake youth members of the party with the sum of N20 million to blackmail the party. It would be recalled that some youths who claimed to be members of APC have protested against non-release of funds for the campaign of party’s presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu. However, responding to the protest through a statement, the party’s spokesman, Dr. Charles Izuchukwu Nzegwu, said the protesters are not members of the party. He added that it is a ploy to blackmail its presidential candidate. He said: “The masqueraders also alleged that funds meant for campaigns have been highjacked by the leadership of the Council Much as I do not want to join issues with those faceless elements or to be distracted by the antics of these fifth columnists, it is instructive to state categorically the following positions for the purposes of clarity; “From my best of knowledge as a good party man, the campaign council since its inception has been running an all-inclusive organization and in consultation with the leadership of the party, both youth and women wings in piloting the affairs of the party and campaign.”
