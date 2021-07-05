Anambra APC: Another Rivers, Zamfara loading

The press has derisively labelled the outcome

of an election to pick a candidate of the All

Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra

State as “Abiodun’s primary” that produced a

“Facebook result.”

You wonder who’s “Abiodun” and what has he got to

do with a primary in Anambra! Well, he’s Ogun State

Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who chaired the APC

primary election committee for the November 6, 2021,

governorship poll in Anambra.

According to ensuing protestations by 13 of the APC

aspirants for the governorship, there were no elections

on Saturday, June 26, at the 326 wards in the 21 local government

areas of Anambra.

Thedissentersclaimedthatofficialsandmaterialsfor

the exercise came late in the day, and thus no primary

took place, imagining where Governor Abiodun got the

figures he announced to declare Senator Andy Uba as

winner of the election by a landslide.

Results from the open ballot (Option A4) mode of

election show that of the reported 348,490 votes cast,

Uba scored 230,201 votes to his closest rival, Johnbosco

Onunkwo’s total of 28,746 votes.

Other aspirants’ scores are: Chidozie Nwankwo –

21,281, GeorgeMoghalu(18,596), AzukaOkwuosa(17,189),

Godwin Okonkwo (5,907), Paul Orajiaka (4,348), Ben Etiaba

(4,244), Ikoobasi Mokelu (3,727), Edozie Madu (3,636),

Geoff Onyejeagbu(3,414), NwokaforDaniel(3,335), Maxwell

Okoye (2,540), and Kwebuike Ifeanyi (1,466).

Governor Abiodun had described the results he

declared at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu Lake, early

on Sunday, June 27, as emanating from a “transparent

primary election.”

But 10 of the aspirants, their supporters and a large

swath of members of the APC in Anambra dismissed

the governor’s declaration as a “Facebook result” that

had no bearing to what allegedly happened on the day

of the primary.

Actually, DrChrisNgige, Ministerof LabourandEmployment

and APC’s leader in Anambra, had informed

Governor Abiodun of a state wide absence of officials

and materials for the primary.

A statement by the Media Office of Senator Ngige,

at his hometown of Alor, Idemili South of Anambra,

minced no words in calling for postponement of the

primary to Tuesday, June 29.

The statement reads: “Your Excellency, Prince Dapo

Abiodun, theChairmanof theAnambraStatePrimary

Committee, good day. As I write you now, 4:25 p.m., Saturday,

26th June, I’m in my home town, Alor, with two

electoralwards andthereisno signof anygovernorship

primary election.

“Myinquiriesandinvestigationshowthatthestoryis

the same all around the 326 wards of the 21 local governmentareasinthestate.

Asaresult, mostpartymembers

have left for home, having waited since 8:00 a.m.

“I discussed with your member, Distinguished Senator

Ken Nnamani, and I’ll advise you call the panel

members, to shift the exercise to Tuesday, June 29th, to

also enable you tidy up some issues raised by aspirants.”

Those issues were similar to Ngige’s: alleged nonconduct

of the APC governorship primary on June 26,

contrarytoGovernorAbiodun’sdeclarationandreturn

on same.

After a closed-door meeting in Awka, the capital city,

the aspirants, led by Chief Moghalu, briefed the press,

tabling their grievances, and the obvious consequences

of the APC upholding the return of Uba as the party

candidate in the November election.

Moghalu said: “There was no election in Anambra

State last Saturday. Opportunity was not provided for

our people to choose who they desire to represent them

in the forthcoming election.

“Whatever you do in the primary election has a way

of affecting the main election, and with what happened

on Saturday, we are not sure what we are heading for.

“We are here because an election did not hold and the

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, came out

to announce a result and expects us to accept it. We are

here to tell you that election did not happen anywhere

in the state.

“You all will agree with me that we have been here in

the last six months building support bases in the state

and meeting our party members, and in the end, election

did not hold.

“They started distribution (of materials) at after 3

p.m., and in some places 6 p.m., and… arrangements for

electricity and security were not made; so how will the

people vote?

“The result Abiodun announced is Facebook result.

We are asking for free, fair and credible primary; but if

it must be by consensus, then it must be with our agreement,

not imposition of someone on us. We are going to

reporttothePresident(MuhammaduBuhari); heneeds

to know that there was no election in the state.

“There will be consequences if the NEC of our party

refuses to listen to us. Election did not take place anywhere

in Anambra State except Governor Abiodun

wants to tell us that the election was held in someone’s

bedroom.”

Thoughtheaspirantsdidn’tspecifythenatureof “consequences”

that might attend fielding Uba as the APC

candidate, the party’sfiasco in Rivers andZamfara in the

2019generalelectionwasaculminationof theaftermath

of congresses/primaries.

WhilethecourtsbarredtheRiverschapterfromfielding

candidates for the Governorship and State and NationalAssemblypositions,

allbutthepresidentialelection

won by the APC in Zamfara were awarded to the opposition

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because it (APC)

failed to conduct the primaries in line with the laws.

As Uba shops for “hallelujah groups” to back his candidature,

with “APC Patriots” already declaring solidarity

for him, some aggrieved APC aspirants are taking

the legal route, such that doomed the party in several

strongholds across the country in the 2019 polls.

The poser: What would it have caused the APC committee

to refer the grievances of the aspirants to the

party headquarters, to secure a fresh primary, and thus

assuage the feelings of majority of members that have

condemned the June 26 election?

Elsewhere, there seems a relative calm in the PDP,

with its candidate, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, receiving acclaims

from party stalwarts, and a Certificate of Return

on Wednesday, June 30.

The APC may award Uba a certificate, but that could

spell the party’s failure in the November poll, unless the

aggrieved aspirants are pacified to work for his emergence

as governor.

Can’ttheAPClearnfromitsbittervicissitudesof 2019,

and 2020? Or is the party jinxed, considering that what it

gathers with one hand, it scatters almost immediately

with the other hand?

TheAPC couldn’thavehoped for abetter fortunethan

it has got in late 2020 and the first half of 2021, with the

defectiontoitsfoldof threePDPgovernorsinChief Dave

Umahi (Ebonyi), Prof. Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Alhaji

Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).

The good tiding may continue for the party in the second

half of 2021 and beyond, but only if it toed the path

of transparency in its internal democratic processes,

devoid of “Facebook results.”

Like this: Like Loading...