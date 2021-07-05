Anambra APC: Another Rivers, Zamfara loading

The press has derisively labelled the outcome
of an election to pick a candidate of the All
Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra
State as “Abiodun’s primary” that produced a
“Facebook result.”
You wonder who’s “Abiodun” and what has he got to
do with a primary in Anambra! Well, he’s Ogun State
Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who chaired the APC
primary election committee for the November 6, 2021,
governorship poll in Anambra.
According to ensuing protestations by 13 of the APC
aspirants for the governorship, there were no elections
on Saturday, June 26, at the 326 wards in the 21 local government
areas of Anambra.
Thedissentersclaimedthatofficialsandmaterialsfor
the exercise came late in the day, and thus no primary
took place, imagining where Governor Abiodun got the
figures he announced to declare Senator Andy Uba as
winner of the election by a landslide.
Results from the open ballot (Option A4) mode of
election show that of the reported 348,490 votes cast,
Uba scored 230,201 votes to his closest rival, Johnbosco
Onunkwo’s total of 28,746 votes.
Other aspirants’ scores are: Chidozie Nwankwo –
21,281, GeorgeMoghalu(18,596), AzukaOkwuosa(17,189),
Godwin Okonkwo (5,907), Paul Orajiaka (4,348), Ben Etiaba
(4,244), Ikoobasi Mokelu (3,727), Edozie Madu (3,636),
Geoff Onyejeagbu(3,414), NwokaforDaniel(3,335), Maxwell
Okoye (2,540), and Kwebuike Ifeanyi (1,466).
Governor Abiodun had described the results he
declared at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu Lake, early
on Sunday, June 27, as emanating from a “transparent
primary election.”
But 10 of the aspirants, their supporters and a large
swath of members of the APC in Anambra dismissed
the governor’s declaration as a “Facebook result” that
had no bearing to what allegedly happened on the day
of the primary.
Actually, DrChrisNgige, Ministerof LabourandEmployment
and APC’s leader in Anambra, had informed
Governor Abiodun of a state wide absence of officials
and materials for the primary.
A statement by the Media Office of Senator Ngige,
at his hometown of Alor, Idemili South of Anambra,
minced no words in calling for postponement of the
primary to Tuesday, June 29.
The statement reads: “Your Excellency, Prince Dapo
Abiodun, theChairmanof theAnambraStatePrimary
Committee, good day. As I write you now, 4:25 p.m., Saturday,
26th June, I’m in my home town, Alor, with two
electoralwards andthereisno signof anygovernorship
primary election.
“Myinquiriesandinvestigationshowthatthestoryis
the same all around the 326 wards of the 21 local governmentareasinthestate.
Asaresult, mostpartymembers
have left for home, having waited since 8:00 a.m.
“I discussed with your member, Distinguished Senator
Ken Nnamani, and I’ll advise you call the panel
members, to shift the exercise to Tuesday, June 29th, to
also enable you tidy up some issues raised by aspirants.”
Those issues were similar to Ngige’s: alleged nonconduct
of the APC governorship primary on June 26,
contrarytoGovernorAbiodun’sdeclarationandreturn
on same.
After a closed-door meeting in Awka, the capital city,
the aspirants, led by Chief Moghalu, briefed the press,
tabling their grievances, and the obvious consequences
of the APC upholding the return of Uba as the party
candidate in the November election.
Moghalu said: “There was no election in Anambra
State last Saturday. Opportunity was not provided for
our people to choose who they desire to represent them
in the forthcoming election.
“Whatever you do in the primary election has a way
of affecting the main election, and with what happened
on Saturday, we are not sure what we are heading for.
“We are here because an election did not hold and the
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, came out
to announce a result and expects us to accept it. We are
here to tell you that election did not happen anywhere
in the state.
“You all will agree with me that we have been here in
the last six months building support bases in the state
and meeting our party members, and in the end, election
did not hold.
“They started distribution (of materials) at after 3
p.m., and in some places 6 p.m., and… arrangements for
electricity and security were not made; so how will the
people vote?
“The result Abiodun announced is Facebook result.
We are asking for free, fair and credible primary; but if
it must be by consensus, then it must be with our agreement,
not imposition of someone on us. We are going to
reporttothePresident(MuhammaduBuhari); heneeds
to know that there was no election in the state.
“There will be consequences if the NEC of our party
refuses to listen to us. Election did not take place anywhere
in Anambra State except Governor Abiodun
wants to tell us that the election was held in someone’s
bedroom.”
Thoughtheaspirantsdidn’tspecifythenatureof “consequences”
that might attend fielding Uba as the APC
candidate, the party’sfiasco in Rivers andZamfara in the
2019generalelectionwasaculminationof theaftermath
of congresses/primaries.
WhilethecourtsbarredtheRiverschapterfromfielding
candidates for the Governorship and State and NationalAssemblypositions,
allbutthepresidentialelection
won by the APC in Zamfara were awarded to the opposition
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because it (APC)
failed to conduct the primaries in line with the laws.
As Uba shops for “hallelujah groups” to back his candidature,
with “APC Patriots” already declaring solidarity
for him, some aggrieved APC aspirants are taking
the legal route, such that doomed the party in several
strongholds across the country in the 2019 polls.
The poser: What would it have caused the APC committee
to refer the grievances of the aspirants to the
party headquarters, to secure a fresh primary, and thus
assuage the feelings of majority of members that have
condemned the June 26 election?
Elsewhere, there seems a relative calm in the PDP,
with its candidate, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, receiving acclaims
from party stalwarts, and a Certificate of Return
on Wednesday, June 30.
The APC may award Uba a certificate, but that could
spell the party’s failure in the November poll, unless the
aggrieved aspirants are pacified to work for his emergence
as governor.
Can’ttheAPClearnfromitsbittervicissitudesof 2019,
and 2020? Or is the party jinxed, considering that what it
gathers with one hand, it scatters almost immediately
with the other hand?
TheAPC couldn’thavehoped for abetter fortunethan
it has got in late 2020 and the first half of 2021, with the
defectiontoitsfoldof threePDPgovernorsinChief Dave
Umahi (Ebonyi), Prof. Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Alhaji
Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).
The good tiding may continue for the party in the second
half of 2021 and beyond, but only if it toed the path
of transparency in its internal democratic processes,
devoid of “Facebook results.”
Anambra APC: Another Rivers, Zamfara loading
