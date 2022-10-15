News

Anambra APC crisis deepens as parallel excos trade words over Ngige

Posted on

The Presidential candidacy of Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has deepened the leadership crisis in the Anambra State chapter of the party as two parallel state Party Chairmen have resumed claim to the leadership of the party. This fresh showdown erupted following the interview granted to the Channels Television by the Minister for Labor and Employment Sen. Chris Ngige where he declined to disclose who he would support between Tinubu and the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

It was against this backdrop that one of the Chairmen, Chief Basil Ejidike, said that Ngige is on his own in respect of the said television interview. He said: “Ngige never said he represented the party during the interview and whatever he said was personal and does not reflect the position of the party in Anambra State.”

Reacting to the he statement of Ejidike, the Chairman of the party, Bar Emeka Ibe, said: “I’ve described him as an Impostor,” adding that he is not the chairman following the judgement of the Court of Appeal in December 2021, which reaffirmed him (Emeka Ibe) as Anambra State chairman of the party. “It is Obvious that from the Judgements of the Court of Appeal Enugu division delivered on December 6, and that of Anambra State High Court delivered on February 23, that Chief Basil Ejidike is not the State Chairman of APC in Anambra State. “He is an impostor and as such he is not speaking

 

Our Reporters

