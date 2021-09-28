News Top Stories

Anambra: APC decries spate of attacks on members

Posted on

…says Oforma’s death, politically motivated

 

…urges Obiano, security operatives to urgently restore security in the state

 

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6, governorship election in Anambra State, Sen. Andy Uba, has decried the spate of attacks on members of the party in the state ahead of the crucial polls.

 

Uba has therefore called on the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano and security agencies working in the state, to urgently take steps to arrest the worsening insecurity in the state.

 

Speaking against the backdrop of the brutal killing of Somadina Oforma, an APC, member on Sunday, September 26, 2021, Senator Uba said the “obviously politically motivated murder was one too many.”

 

The late Oforma was, without any provocation, shot dead inside the APC office at Uruagu Ward 3, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state, while holding a meeting with other party faithful, many of whom sustained varying degrees of injury.

 

The gubernatorial candidate, who spoke through the Senator Andy Uba Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), has, however, promised to immortalize the deceased, and also reach out to the injured,

 

In a statement signed by the Head of its Media Unit, Hon Afam Ogene, SAUGCO recalled that, on July 31, 2021 at Oba, Idemili South LGA, unknown gunmen, accosted and killed Mr. Cosmas Eze, the party’s acting Assistant Secretary for the local government area, and dispossessed him of the APC branded Sienna vehicle he was driving.

 

The late Mr. Eze hailed from Akwu Ukwu in the same council area.

