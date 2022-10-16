News

Anambra APC disowns Ngige for not endorsing Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Anambra APC disowns Ngige for not endorsing Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has disowned Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, for not endorsing Bola Tinubu, the party’s standard bearer.

While appearing on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television, earlier in the month, Ngige said he would decide on which presidential candidate to vote for when he goes to exercise his franchise.

“Both of them are my friends. My choice will be in the ballot box. Whether conscience or no conscience, on that day in February, I’ll have one vote,” he had said.

In a statement on Sunday, Basil Ejidike, Chairman of APC in Anambra, said Ngige’s views do not represent the party in the state.

 “Ngige never said he represented the party during the interview and whatever he said was personal and does not reflect the position of the party in Anambra state,” Ejidike said.

He said the party in the state is supporting Tinubu for the presidency.

The chairman also disowned Okelo Madukaife, a former publicity secretary of the party in the state.

 “If the former National Chairman of the party Adams Oshiomhole could step aside. I don’t know why Okelo Madukaife is still parading himself as the publicity secretary of the state APC,” he said.

“He was suspended in July 2021 for anti-party activities.

“As a chairman of the party, I am not aware that Okelo has been readmitted to the party. He is not a member of Anambra State APC.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Alesta Wilcox emerges chair of ICAN’s Lagos and District Society

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Lagos and District Society has inaugurated Alesta Wilcox as its 20th chairman. Speaking at the inauguration in Lagos at the weekend, Wilcox said his election as the chairman of the district is a call to service and responsibility. He promised to offer nothing but his very best […]
News

N’Zealand marks one year since volcanic eruption killed 22

Posted on Author Reporter

  A woman whose son was killed in a volcanic eruption in New Zealand a year ago said that as she stood crying, wailing and calling out his name on a beach soon afterward, a stranger came up to her and held her. “To this day, I do not know who that lady was,” said […]
News

IGP orders coordinated crime prevention strategies nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Apart of measures to guarantee fool-proof security during and after the yuletide, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), “to initiate and implement well-coordinated crime prevention strategies and ensure round-the-clock visibility patrols”.Supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica