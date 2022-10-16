Anambra APC disowns Ngige for not endorsing Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has disowned Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, for not endorsing Bola Tinubu, the party’s standard bearer.

While appearing on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television, earlier in the month, Ngige said he would decide on which presidential candidate to vote for when he goes to exercise his franchise.

“Both of them are my friends. My choice will be in the ballot box. Whether conscience or no conscience, on that day in February, I’ll have one vote,” he had said.

In a statement on Sunday, Basil Ejidike, Chairman of APC in Anambra, said Ngige’s views do not represent the party in the state.

“Ngige never said he represented the party during the interview and whatever he said was personal and does not reflect the position of the party in Anambra state,” Ejidike said.

He said the party in the state is supporting Tinubu for the presidency.

The chairman also disowned Okelo Madukaife, a former publicity secretary of the party in the state.

“If the former National Chairman of the party Adams Oshiomhole could step aside. I don’t know why Okelo Madukaife is still parading himself as the publicity secretary of the state APC,” he said.

“He was suspended in July 2021 for anti-party activities.

“As a chairman of the party, I am not aware that Okelo has been readmitted to the party. He is not a member of Anambra State APC.”

