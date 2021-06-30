Anambra APC guber: Moghalu assembles legal team against primary result

One of the aspirants for the All P ro g r e s s ive s Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Anambra State, Chief George Moghalu said he has assembled a legal team to challenge the outcome of last weekend’s primary election result of the party in the state. Moghalu, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, said that the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who was the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee was a disappointment to the party for conducting a primary election, he (Moghalu) alleged to be fraudulent.

He challenged Dapo Abiodun or any member of his committee to produce a video clip of where elections were held in any of the wards in the state. The Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) decried the treatment meted out to him in the primary election, as he said he was a co-founder of APC and not a joiner.

He also said that he had served the party as a national officer in integrity and dignity, just as he said as a party administrator for 22 years, he had been part of party primaries and never found it so low like the one conducted by Dapo Abiodun.

Punching holes to the primary, he said: “In the 2017 election for Governor of Anambra State, a total of 448, 771 people voted in an election that was keenly contested by 37 political parties and their candidates. Yet, Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun and his team want to convince Nigerians and the world that nearly 350, 000 votes were cast on Saturday, in the middle of the night, across 326 voting centres in 21 local government areas of Anambra State.

“As we speak, no major television station in the country has one recorded video clip of elections taking place anywhere in Anambra State. Yet there are thousands of videos showing voters across the state complaining bitterly about the fact that neither the materials nor the personnel for elections was provided in their locales,” he said. It would be recalled that the APC Anambra governorship primary election held last week Saturday and Senator Andy Uba was declared the winner of the primary. However, 11 aspirants including Chief Moghalu are challenging the result of the election.

