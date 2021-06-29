Metro & Crime

Anambra APC guber: Moghalu assembles legal team against primary result

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuachim, Comment(0)

…says Ogun gov a disappointment to party

One of the aspirants for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Anambra State, Chief George Moghalu said he has assembled a legal team to challenge the outcome of last weekend’s primary election result of the party in the state.

Moghalu, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, said that the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who was the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee was a disappointment to the party for conducting a primary election, he (Moghalu) alleged to be fraudulent.

He challenged Dapo Abiodun or any member of his committee to produce a video clip of where elections were held in any of the wards in the state.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) decried the treatment meted out to him in the primary election, as he said he was a co-founder of APC and not a joiner.

He also said that he had served the party as a national officer in integrity and dignity, just as he said as a party administrator for 22 years, he had been part of party primaries and never found it so low like the one conducted by Dapo Abiodun.

Punching holes to the primary, he said: “In the 2017 election for Governor of Anambra State, a total of 448, 771 people voted in an election that was keenly contested by 37 political parties and their candidates. Yet, Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun and his team want to convince Nigerians and the world that nearly 350, 000 votes were cast on Saturday, in the middle of the night, across 326 voting centres in 21 local government areas of Anambra State.

“As we speak, no major television station in the country has one recorded video clip of elections taking place anywhere in Anambra State. Yet there are thousands of videos showing voters across the state complaining bitterly about the fact that neither the materials nor the personnel for elections was provided in their locales,” he said.

It would be recalled that the APC Anambra governorship primary election held last week Saturday and Senator Andy Uba was declared the winner of the primary.

However, 11 aspirants including Chief Moghalu are challenging the result of the election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Plateau: CSOs seek arrest, prosecution of suspected hoodlums

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The looting and destruction of public and private property in Plateau State, has elicited condemnation by a coalition of 23 civil society groups, which has also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those found culpable. The group, under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Societies for Peace and Human Rights (COCIPAH), […]
Metro & Crime

Emir of Lafiagi to Kwara Govt: Relocate my people from flood areas

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Saadu Kawu Haliru, in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, has urged the state government to relocate his people from flood prone areas following NiMET’s warning of impending floodings in certain states of Nigeria, including Kwara, occasioned by downpours. The Emir made the appeal on Tuesday while receiving the […]
Metro & Crime

All systems in Nigeria has failed -Primate Ndukuba

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Metro (pix: ArchBishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba) The ArchBishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has said all systems in Nigeria has failed as a result of poor policies and their implementation. Speaking during the commissioning of four completed road projects at All Saints Cathedral […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica