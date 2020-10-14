News

Anambra APC lauds Buhari over Onitsha port

Anambra State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Basil Ejidike, has described the commissioning of the Onitsha River Port as an expression of love President Muhammad Buhari had for the South-East geopolitical zone Ejidike, who spoke to reporters yesterday in Awka said that making the Eastern Ports especially Onitsha Port viable had been of concern to the people long before now.

He said: “Onitsha is a well-known commercial hub not only in Anambra but in the South-East, Nigeria and West Africa and making the Port functional is of huge benefits to the people. “It is Buhari’s government that is doing the second Niger Bridge, reconstructing the Onitsha/ Enugu and Enugu/Aba expressways among others projects and we are happy for this. “This development will certainly open doors for job opportunities to our people as we as reduce the prices of goods in our markets.

“Dr George Muoghalu, the present MD of National Inland Waterways Agency (NIWA) is a goal-getter when Mr. President appointed him to head NIWA I knew that something better will begin to happen in that agency.”

