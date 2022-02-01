News Top Stories

Anambra APC: Ngige, Uba faceoff threatens convention

AWKA The faceoff between the Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige and the representative of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in last year’s Anambra State governorship poll, Andy Uba  may affect the ruling party’s National Convention billed for February 26.

 

The Anambra APC faction, loyaltoUbahad conductedparallelward, localgovernmentandstatecongresseslast week despite an Awka High Court order restraining it from holding the exercise.

Also there exists a Court of Appeal judgement reinstating the Emeka Ibe executive, thus nullifying the executive led by Basil Ejidike. The Secretary of the faction loyal to Ngige, Chukwuma Agupugo told reporters in Awka that the congresses held by the Uba faction were illegal.

 

According to him, should the said illegal executive take part in the National Convention all actions and decisions taken at the event will not only be contemptuous of the two court rulings but will make the exercise a nullity.

 

He said: “There is a subsisting order and ruling by the Court of Appeal filed by Emeka Ibe by the judgement secured by Onyekwere Uzochukwu.

 

