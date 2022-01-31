News

Anambra APC: Ngige, Uba faceoff threatens convention

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka Comment(0)

The faceoff between the Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige and the representative of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in last year’s Anambra State governorship poll, Andy Uba may affect the ruling party’s National Convention billed for February 26.

The Anambra APC faction, loyal to Uba had conducted parallel ward, local government and state congresses last week despite an Awka High Court order restraining it from holding the exercise.

Also there exists a Court of Appeal judgement reinstating the Emeka Ibe executive, thus nullifying the executive led by Basil Ejidike.

The Secretary of the faction loyal to Ngige, Chukwuma Agupugo told reporters in Awka on Monday that the congresses held by the Uba faction were illegal. According to him, should the said illegal executive take part in the National Convention all actions and decisions taken at the event will not only be contemptuous of the two court rulings but will make the exercise a nullity.

He said: “There is a subsisting order and ruling by the Court of Appeal filed by Emeka Ibe by the judgement secured by Onyekwere Uzochukwu. That order emanated that the Court of Appeal and directed that the status quo should be maintained, where the former Chairman, Emeka Ibe, was returned as state chairman of the party.

 “We also received a court order by some people, the local government chairmen, who went to court, asking the court to grant them relief on the fact that their tenure had not elapsed, and as such, no congresses should be held in Anambra.

“We got information that the people who went to court secured an order and the next day, we received the order, which was also served on the National Secretariat.”

He insisted the congresses did not conform with the APC guidelines.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Anglican bishop to FG: Excess borrowing, insecurity undermining Nigeria’s development

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

The Anglican Bishop of Umuahia diocese, Rt. Rev’d Geoffrey Ibeabuchi has warned that the Federal Government’s perchant for foreign loans would drag the country into penury and mortgage the future of the Nigerian child if not checked.   He also drew attention to the escalating insecurity and unemployment that has made Nigeria a laughing stock […]
News

Women empowerment: Stakeholders push for implementation of memos

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

Stakeholders in women affairs in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State have urged the NationalCouncilof Women toasa matterof facttoimplementthe variousmemorandapresented to it. The push for these memoranda was at the 21st Regular National Council Meeting on Women Affairs with the theme “Genderequality: Apanaceafor enduring security and sustainable economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era. Director, ChildDevelopment, Gombe State, […]
News

Storm Ida: New York declares state of emergency over ‘brutal flooding’

Posted on Author Reporter

  A state of emergency has been declared in New York City after it was hit by record rainfall and flash flooding as a result of Tropical Storm Ida. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city was “enduring an historic weather event” with “brutal flooding” and “dangerous conditions” on the roads. Footage on social media […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica