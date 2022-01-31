Anambra APC: Ngige, Uba faceoff threatens convention

The faceoff between the Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige and the representative of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in last year’s Anambra State governorship poll, Andy Uba may affect the ruling party’s National Convention billed for February 26.

The Anambra APC faction, loyal to Uba had conducted parallel ward, local government and state congresses last week despite an Awka High Court order restraining it from holding the exercise.

Also there exists a Court of Appeal judgement reinstating the Emeka Ibe executive, thus nullifying the executive led by Basil Ejidike.

The Secretary of the faction loyal to Ngige, Chukwuma Agupugo told reporters in Awka on Monday that the congresses held by the Uba faction were illegal. According to him, should the said illegal executive take part in the National Convention all actions and decisions taken at the event will not only be contemptuous of the two court rulings but will make the exercise a nullity.

He said: “There is a subsisting order and ruling by the Court of Appeal filed by Emeka Ibe by the judgement secured by Onyekwere Uzochukwu. That order emanated that the Court of Appeal and directed that the status quo should be maintained, where the former Chairman, Emeka Ibe, was returned as state chairman of the party.

“We also received a court order by some people, the local government chairmen, who went to court, asking the court to grant them relief on the fact that their tenure had not elapsed, and as such, no congresses should be held in Anambra.

“We got information that the people who went to court secured an order and the next day, we received the order, which was also served on the National Secretariat.”

He insisted the congresses did not conform with the APC guidelines.

