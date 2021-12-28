Anambra APC: The price for sham primary election

In this analysis, ANAYO EZUGWU examines how candidate imposition blighted the chances of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recent governorship election in Anambra State and the task of rebuilding the party ahead of 2023 general election

If the frenzy with which many party chieftains, senators, members of the House of Representatives and even the deputy governor of Anambra State defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 6 governorship election was anything to go by, the party was ready for a good show in the poll. But the party’s success was contingent on a successful, free and fair primary election. Hence, the June 26, 2021 was a date all members of the within and outside the state looked up to with so much enthusiasm. Ironically, December 20, 2021 was equally a date members of the party waited for with baited breath. Both dates were very important for different historical reasons.

The former was expected to climax the months of the party’s inhouse seeming tireless campaigns by its 14 governorship aspirants as it was, then. About 15 aspirants, including the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, Paul Orajiaka, Edozie Madu, and Senator Andy Ubah were in the race for the party’s ticket.

For those who are conversant with Anambra politics, party primaries though have been threatened by whirlwind of controversies, they always calm down once the popular and sellable candidate triumphs. But once a controversial primary was conducted, or an unpopular hard sell barges forward as winner, the dust, smoke and fire therefrom often will linger till next election cycle. And nothing was deducted from dusty smoking fireball that took over in APC right from the moment the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, announced Uba as the party’s governorship candidate. Some party chieftains in the state believe that the APC governorship primary committee did a bad job.

Expectedly, 11 of the 14 governorship aspirants said that the June 26 governorship primary in the state did not hold, and that Uba was a fraudulent imposition on the party. Many political watchers started perceiving the stench of the primary election, when a Federal Court, Abuja was approached on virtually all fours to arrest delivery of its judgement already slated for November 4, in the suit brought by Chief George Moghalu – a chieftain of the APC and one of the governorship aspirant in the election coming up then in a matters of two days.

He had dragged the party, his party in which he was a prominent very visible founding member, and the assumed candidate, Senator Uba to the court. This verdict had from all indications kept all members on edge, apparently due to its precarious effect in the coming election. For all those who were conversant with the matter, a fair verdict would throw a very big spanner in Uba’s works. It truly did! Moghalu who had aspired for the same APC governorship ticket as Uba and 12 others approached the court when he expressed dissatisfaction with the June 26 primary and how Uba emerged candidate.

Moghalu, who was a very hot favorite even amongst the whole aspirants had claimed that the party primary did not follow the stipulated format at all, hence should be cancelled and the party and her flagbearer delisted from the November 6 election. He also alleged that the Electoral Act and the party’s (APC) guidelines were brazenly truncated in the purported primary claimed to have been conducted on June 26.

In the documents filed before the court by his counsel, Chief Chris Uche SAN, Chief Moghalu lamented that the called Nomination/Expression of Interest forms cost him and other aspirants a whopping N23 million each, whereas “no primary election known to law was conducted by the party.” He had tendered copies of the official report of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which confirmed that no primary election was conducted within the time stipulated by law. In addition, he cited section 87 of the Electoral Act and Guidelines of the party (APC) that outlined the time to conduct any primary election to be between 8.am and 4.pm of the given date.

He averred that he and other delegates who had turned out to cast their votes in the primary, as well as INEC officials who came to monitor the process waited till 7.pm on June 26, without seeing party officials billed to conduct the primary election as planned.

That they all left the venue when the reality dawned on them that no primary would be conducted. Moghalu, as well as other chieftains and leaders of the party in the state expressed shock when the following day the party announced that it had conducted a purported primary election and that Uba won. Consequent upon the devel-opment he approached the court and urged Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo to nullify the purported primary election and order a fresh one as there was no primary election by the party on June 26.

After listening to the parties in the matter, the court slated November 4 for its verdict but Uba, through his counsel, Abubakar Magaji Mahmud (SAN) wrote the presiding judge on November 2, requesting for another date. Mahmud adduced reasons bothering on security and social upheaval that might break out if the judgement was read ahead the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. According to the counsel, “…. my Lord the Honorable Chief Judge would be aware of the apparent critical security challenges in Anambra State which has been further aggravated by the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

The situation has caused a rather tense atmosphere and on the verge of snowballing into a near breakdown of law and order within the State. “Thus there is no gain stating that if the Honorable trial court proceeded to deliver the said judgement on 4th November, 2021, prior to the forthcoming gubernatorial polls (depending on whichever way the judgement goes) Anambra State could be engulfed in untold anarchy and this could spread beyond the borders thus throwing the already tense country into a political turmoil…”

But in a quick response, Chief Chris Uche (SAN) and counsel to Moghalu retorted in his letter countering the request, pointing out that having painstakingly gone through the Federal High Court Acts and Civil procedure Rules, there was nowhere such method or provision was found. Chief Uche(SAN) surmised that “…we may not understand the motive behind the letter, and the request contained therein, but we make bold to say that it is worrisome when a party to litigation engages in an act which smacks of an interference with the due administration of justice.

“If they were truly concerned about insecurity and serious breach of peace as claimed in the letter, the Independent National Electoral Commission ought to have been approached, pursuant to Section 26 of the Electoral Act 2010, for the postponement of the election itself.”

The Chief Moghalu’s counsel argument notwithstanding, the court allowed Uba/Mahmud request, hence the judgement was stood down from November 4 to December 20, 47 clear days ahead. And the dreaded date eventually came and it became obvious that Uba who perhaps was acting on impulse based on Moghalu’s submissions during the proceedings knows he would stand no chance. More like an admixture of legal and political gamble.

He lost! The words of the court and verdict were definite. Uba was disqualified alongside the party. APC had no candidate in the Anambra governorship election and that Uba should stop parading himself as the candidate of the party. The court also ruled that APC should refund Moghalu his Nomination and Express of Interest form fees. Party chieftains in the state see the development as the outcome of failure to ensure internal democracy, and losers in the show, including the Acting Chairman, Basil Ejidike, may have come to their political retirement.

But Moghalu and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, have a big job to do in rebuilding, galvanizing once again dismembered party. The party received a type of beating it never seen in anywhere in the country on November 6 when the heart and soul of the party represented by Moghalu, Ngige, Hygers Igwebike, Azuka Okwuosa, Chidozie Nwankwo, Ben Etiaba, Amobi Nwokafor, Jeff Onyejegbu, Maxwell Okoye, Paul Orajaka, Rev Godwin Okonkwo, Edozie Madu, Johnbosco Onunkwo, and Ikeobasi Morelia’s among others had left or taken private holiday.

Political watchers said that after that unpopular snatching of the ticket, Uba had embarked on poaching of tired and retired political bigwigs. The poll result really showed that Uba worked with unpopular politicians and simply went to bed, having perhaps been assured by some individuals that the victory was settled. As it is, his petition at the tribunal will remain hanging till he returns from appeal of the Moghalu verdict which disqualified him as candidate of the party. While it is doubtful if he would be back within the stipulated 180 days to make anything meaningful from the petition, Uba has a window through other suits he allegedly filed through proxies.

