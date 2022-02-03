Anambra Assembly orders suspension of recruitment, conversion of PTA teachers

The Anambra State House of Assembly has ordered the suspension of the conversion of teachers engaged by Parents Teachers Association (PTA) to permanent staff in state’s schools. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PTA-teachers were engaged by the association following the acute shortage of teaching staff in public primary and secondary schools. The House in a resolution at plenary yesterday said the alleged conversion and recruitment did not follow due process. The resolution followed a motion raised by Mr. Ejike Okechukwu, representing Anaocha I State Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Basic Education, under matters of urgent public importance. Okechukwu said the alleged conversion and recruitment was lopsided and unfair. “The Ministry of Basic Education got approval in this year’s budget to convert about 500 PTA teachers in different Local Government Areas of the state to permanent staff. “But I have been receiving calls and complaints that the alleged conversion did not follow due process as many of the shortlisted persons were not even the PTA teachers.
