Anambra Assembly passes Anti-Open Grazing Bill

The Anambra State House of Assembly yesterday passed the state anti-open grazing bill. The bill known as ‘Anambra State Open Grazing of Cattle and other Livestock Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill 2021’, was passed after passing its third reading.

The bill was passed after the Committee of the Whole House, took turns to scrutinise the 39-Clause Executive Bill before it. Speaker of the House, Hon. Uche Okafor, conducted a voice votebefore its passage. Thespeakerinhisremarks said the passage followed the consideration of the report of the public hearing, on the bill as presented by the Chairman of the House Committee onAgriculture, MrJohnNwokoye (APGA-Awka North).

The speaker after the passage of the bill directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Pius Udo, to transmit a clean copy of the bill to Governor Willie Obiano, for his assent. The was to prevent the destruction of crop farms, community ponds, settlements and properties as well as optimise the use of land resources in the face of overstretchedlandand increasing population in Anambra State and prevent clashes between livestock herders and crop farmers, protect the environment from degradation and pollutioncaused by openrearing and grazing of livestock.

