Anambra Assembly passes revised N169.6bn 2022 Budget

Anambra State House of Assembly has passed the revised appropriation bill of N169.6 billion for 2022. The approval came more than 55 days after Governor Charles Soludo presented the bill to the House for approval. The passage followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation during plenary in Awka. Presenting the report, Mr. Obinna Emeneka, representing Anambra East Constituency and chairman of the committee said that the revised budget was made of N108 billion capital expenditure and N61.3 billion recurrent expenditure. “After thorough scrutiny and review, we recommend that the size of the 2022 revised budget be retained except for little adjustments in some ministries, department and agencies’ allocation.

“That the sum of N169,621,744,131 be approved for the service of the Anambra State government for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022, and for related purposes. “The committee also recommends that subsequently, projects and contractors be specified and funds should be released to MDAs to ensure effective budget performance.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Uche Okafor, commended the committee for thorough scrutiny of the budget and conducted a voice vote for the adoption of the report. The House passed the bill after the voice-vote and the speaker directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Mrs. Esther Anaetoh, to send a copy of the bill to Soludo for his assent.

 

