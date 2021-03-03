Anambra bans herders’ influx, open grazing

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, yesterday warned that government would no longer allow herders to openly graze their cattle in the state following unending crimes such as robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes being associated with herdsmen in the state.

Besides, Obiano threatened to dethrone monarchs who failed to comply with mandatory periodic meetings of Cattle Menace Committee in line with the laws establishing the committee. Speaking at a one-day stakeholders’ summit on Anambra security which had in attendance the police, army, Civil Defence, Department of State Security, Obiano said “we have a census of the numbers of herdsmen resident in Anambra State and by the last census in January last year they were seventy-seven and I have directed our new Police Commissioner to carry out another census and after the census we will not allow herdsmen into Anambra State or passing through Anambra State.” He went on: “We have banned the passage of itinerant herdsmen passing through Anambra State because they are those that cause trouble in our state.

“They are those that carry AK-47 and any herdsman that carries AK-47 is an armed robber and they are those that get involved in kidnapping and all manner of crimes in the state because they are on transit and cause trouble and go away. Before, we know herdsmen who carry sticks and knife in case of encountering snakes or reptiles but not those that carry AK-47 about.

“I understand that there are some traditional rulers who have not been holding the periodic Cattle Menace committee meetings which is headed by the Police Commissioner and such meetings are also to be held in the local government areas. “Any traditional ruler that fails to hold the meeting would have his certificate withdrawn from him because non-conduct of these meetings is against the law establishing the committee.”

