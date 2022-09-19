Anambra bans wearing of miniskirts in schools

Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma- Udeh, has announced a plan by the government to ban wearing of miniskirts in both public and private schools in the state.

This is coming as most schools in the state are expected to resume for the new academic session today.

The commissioner made the disclosure at the weekend during an interactive meeting with education secretaries of public and mission schools held at the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) hall in Awka.

She condemned the growing trend of putting on mini-length uniforms to schools, stating that it was morally wrong and unacceptable to the standards desired for the children of the state government.

“A student should look smart, well groomed, project positive vibes and not be indecently dressed for school”, Chuma-Udeh said.

