Anambra battles looming epidemic

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has intensified efforts in batting a looming epidemic at the Internally Displaced Persons camps, which is currently housing over 9,000 victims of flood disaster in the area.

Yesterday, apprehensions were high that the 27 crowded camps were at the mercy of Cholera and Typhoid epidemics.

This came as the IDP Camps received two new born babies that were delivered two days ago.

According to the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Felix Odumegwu; “We are aware that there could be an outbreak of epidemic in those holding camps, which we call IDP camps given the number of displaced people in the camps. So, we are observing the highest level of hygiene at the camps.

“We have sent people to carry out grasses at places that are over grown by weeds and the situation as it is today is one that we are not leaving anything to chance and we have the State Emergency Management Agency SEMA, which has a steering committee headed by the Executive Secretary, Mr Paul Odenigbo, who is well experienced.”

Odumegwu noted that: “All the relevant ministries that have stake in this activity are well represented and at Bishop Crowder Camp, we discovered that there was a leakage at the sewage system and it has been rectified while the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities and his team have revived all the boreholes and has ensured steady power supply in those camps ”

“The Commissioner for Health has been carrying out routine visits with his medical personnel to those holding camps and two days ago and yesterday we carried out a Caesarian operation on a pregnant woman and she delivered her baby and also another woman delivered of a baby and she was rushed to the hospital and with the help of Dr Obiora. The women and the babies are in good condition ” ; he said.

At the distressed Ogbaru Local Government Area, the 16 Presidents General of the affected communities have lamented what they called starvation occasioned by hunger in the area, expressing fears of sudden death among the aged men and women in the area.

According to their spokesman and President General of Akili Ogidi community, Com Chukwusa Michael: “Our people do not have access to food and water and the worst hit are the old men and women in our towns, as well as children and since the flood has washed away farm lands and even the markets where we can by food we have resigned to fate ”

“We are appealing to everyone not just government alone to come to our assistance before we begin to record deaths of old people and children and we know that the state government is doing its best but we still cry for more due to the number of displaced people in Ogbaru local government area” he said

 

